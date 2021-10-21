BULLS GAP — Superman left Kyle Larson tugging on his cape once again.
Three-time Super Late Model national champion Jonathan “Superman” Davenport held off the NASCAR Cup Series points leader Larson to win Wednesday’s Castrol Flo Night in America $10,000-to-win feature at Volunteer Speedway.
Davenport, a Georgia racer in the white No. 49 machine, went three-wide to take the lead from front-row starters Ross Bailes and Hudson O’Neal. Similarly, Larson charged from a fifth-place start spot to the runner-up spot.
California native Larson, who has a Cup Series-leading eight wins this season, battled to the inside of Davenport over the 40-lap race. However, Davenport held off the No. 6 Rumley Motorsports machine to capture the lucrative victory.
The 1-2 finish was a repeat of their finish at the Bristol Dirt Nationals back in March and the two remain 1-2 in the Castrol Late Model points.
Canadian star Ricky Weiss finished third with Indiana’s O’Neal fourth on the 4/10-mile clay oval. East Tennessee racer Cory Hedgecock, a semi-regular at Volunteer Speedway, rounded out the top five with South Carolina racer Ross Bailes sixth.
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford drove his No. 83 machine to a 14th-place finish.
OTHER DIVISIONS
While the colors on Brad Seagle’s No. 31 are black and blue, he didn’t put any scars on his race car winning the 20-lap Sportsman feature. Seagle from Seymour held off perennial front-runner Wayne Rader from Parrottsville for the win. Michael Boyd, Dustin Ratliff and Adam Mitchell rounded out the top five.
Shawn Henry drove another No. 31 machine to the Street Stock victory. The Newport driver powered the Tennessee-wrapped orange and white machine to the win with Tony Trent second. John Stevens, Jon Cook and Tim Stevens took the third through fifth positions.
Kingsport driver Jason Ketron drove his No. 28 car to the Front Wheel Drive victory with Dustin Duncan and Nathan Adams in the other podium spots.
The next big event at Volunteer Speedway is the second annual Crate Late Model National Championship on Nov. 11-13.
PURE 4 AT LONESOME PINE
Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia is hosting the Combat Compact Pure 4 War on Nov. 6. The race on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval features a $13,200 purse, including $3,050 prize package for the race winner.
It will be a 100-lap feature with a $250 bonus for the halfway leader. There is a $250 pole award and other prizes including a $250 consolation race.