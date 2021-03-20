BRISTOL — Superman was faster than a speeding bullet at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Jonathan Davenport, nicknamed Superman, rocketed through the field and past leader Kyle Larson to win Saturday’s 40-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion started the race in 10th-place, but it wasn’t long until his white No. 49 machine was in the top five. He chased down Scott Bloomquist and then Larson to move out front. Outside of mechanical failure, there was no chance anyone was catching him after that.
“This thing here was bad fast. We weren’t very good the first 2-3 laps,” Davenport said. “Ten laps in, it took me to really get going. I got by Jensen Ford and thought that was a turning point of the race. I knew we had a really good car right then.
“Anytime you can win a big event like this, it’s a really big accomplishment. We’ve had this circled on our calendar a really long time.”
Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series star, passed Friday feature winner Chris Ferguson on lap 11, and it appeared his black No. 6 machine was the car to beat. Davenport and dirt late model legend Bloomquist had other plans.
“It was a fun race, and the track was really good where you could move around,” Larson said. “It was even fun to run second although Davenport was much better than me. He blew our doors off and put a straightaway on me pretty quick.”
Bloomquist, the Hawkins County racing legend with over 600 late-model wins, closed on Larson but couldn’t get around him. Bloomquist, behind the wheel of the black No. 0, finished third. He was the winner the last time the late models raced on dirt in 2001 and was looking to repeat his win two decades later.
“I thought before (Davenport) came up there, we had a real shot at it,” Bloomquist said. “The car was really stable. It was firing up good under the cautions, so I thought we had a shot at it. It was a little disappointing.”
OTHER NASCAR STARS
Kyle Busch made a late arrival to the Bristol Dirt Nationals as he won Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta. Busch made up for lost time, charging from 13th-place to second in the B-Main to transfer to the main event. He finished 11th in the A-Main.
Defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott wasn’t in the field after a hard crash severely damaged his red No. 9 Super Late Model in Friday’s feature race. Elliott was caught up in a multi-car crash in which his car ended up slamming the driver’s side against the outside wall on the frontstretch.
Corey LaJoie, driving for Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock, won his 604 Late Model last-chance qualifier. LaJoie led every lap, holding off Southwest Virginia racer Tyler Arrington for the win. NASCAR racer Chris Buescher missed qualifying for the A-Main by one spot, finishing fourth.
LOCAL RACERS
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford jumped out to an early lead in his Saturday heat race before a crash by Dustin Walker meant the race had to be restarted. Ford fell to third on the restart and stayed there, but it was good enough to transfer to the A-Main. He ran as high as fifth but damaged the car in a rut and finished 21st.
Tim Maupin, a former Volunteer Speedway champion from Johnson City, raced in the 604 Late Model last-chance qualifier won by LaJoie. He ran as high as third before finishing sixth.
Tanner Earhart from Kingsport finished second in a Hornets car feature.