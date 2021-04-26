BRISTOL — Unbeaten baseball champion Science Hill is miles out front in the Big Seven Conference race, but three other schools still have plenty to play for when the regular-season league schedule concludes today.
Tennessee High stole a 9-7 comeback win over visiting Daniel Boone on Monday, creating a serious logjam in the middle of the Big Seven standings.
Boone, THS and Dobyns-Bennett all stand 7-4 in league play, and somebody will be stuck with the always tough fourth seed for next week’s District 1-AAA tournament — and a first-round game against dangerous David Crockett.
THS travels to Boone today for their turnaround game, while Science Hill is at D-B at the same time. SHHS defeated D-B yesterday, 9-4.
“We knew going in (to Monday’s action) that all three of these teams — us, D-B and Boone — to a certain extent controlled our own destiny and it’s going to play a role in the (district) seeding,” said veteran THS coach Preston Roberts.
Third-year Boone coach Scott Hagy put it succinctly.
“We win (tonight) and we’re the 2 seed if Kingsport gets beat (by Science Hill),” Hagy said. “We know we still can control it and our guys understand that. We’d like to have done it tonight, but we didn’t.”
BOONE FALLS SHORT
The Trailblazers (16-9, 7-4) held leads of 3-0 and 6-2 before allowing Tennessee High (17-9, 7-4) to rally in the middle innings.
The Vikings scored twice in the fourth to make it a 6-4 game, before Logan Quales and pinch-hitter Garrett Cross both smacked RBI singles to tie the count at 6 and ignite what would be a decisive five-run bottom of the fifth.
A pair of wild pitches then provided THS with a two-run cushion, before an RBI double off the bat of C.J. Henley gave the home team a 9-6 advantage.
Preston Miller ended up getting tagged with the loss, being charged with seven runs. Caleb Worley relieved the right-hander with the bases loaded in the fifth but delivered two wild pitches to help tilt the outcome toward the Vikings.
“We just didn’t do enough good things defensively,” Hagy said. “We knew they were going to swing the bat well and that we were going to have to make some plays, but we let a couple drop in front of us that I feel like we could have and should have had. We just didn’t make plays.
“Our pitching has carried us all year. Preston obviously didn’t have his best stuff and he left some things up tonight that they took good swings on and barreled ‘em up a little bit. It is what it is. We knew it was going to be a battle.”
STATISTIC LEADERS
Boone managed nine of its 11 — mostly sharp — base hits over the first four innings, assuming its 6-2 lead against starter Mason Johns.
The Trailblazers received three hits and two RBIs from Brogan Jones for the evening, in addition to a pair of hits and two RBIs from Gaven Jones.
Tyler Barnett and Colt Bishop both collected two base knocks for Boone, while teammates Anthony Edwards and Jackson Jenkins each drove in a run.
The Vikings managed a dozen hits at cozy Tod Houston Field, including three from Quales, who plated two runs with two singles and a double.
Bryce Snyder had two hits and scored twice for THS. Henley, who drove in two runs, also had a pair of base knocks. Evan Mutter aided the winning cause with a run-scoring double, while Brayden Blevins contributed an RBI as well.
Blevins was also the winning pitcher, silencing Boone’s bats the final three frames, allowing just two hits and one run to keep the Vikings in the game until their offense could overcome the ‘Blazers.