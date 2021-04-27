Daniel Boone is sending one of its volleyball players to the NCAA Division I level.
McKenna Dietz, a four-year player for the Lady Trailblazers, has signed with East Tennessee State.
A Gray resident, the incoming setter tallied 2,943 assists, 1,394 digs, 390 kills, 155 aces and 142 blocks during her high school career.
“McKenna was an all-around player at Daniel Boone and a major competitor on the court,” said ETSU coach Benavia Jenkins. “She brings a lot of athleticism to the setter position and I am excited to see her compete every day in the gym.”
As a 2018 sophomore, Dietz was named the Big 6 Conference co-setter of the year. The next season, she was recognized as league setter of the year, named the District 1-AAA tournament’s most valuable player and placed on the Region 1-AAA all-tournament team.
In her final season at Boone (2020), Dietz received the Big 6 player-of-the-year honor as she helped lead her team to its first conference championship since 1995 and first state tournament appearance since 1998.
She started on the varsity basketball team for three years and has been a four-year starter on the school’s softball squad.
FSU TRANSFER
Taylor Roberts, a 5-foot-4 junior, is joining the Lady Bucs as a transfer from Florida State.
The libero totaled 464 digs in three seasons at FSU and received CoSIDA Academic All-District first-team recognition in 2019.
Throughout the 2019 season, her sophomore campaign, Roberts finished second on the team in digs (284) and third in aces (19). The Sneads, Fla., native set a career high with 30 digs against UCF, the third most in an NCAA Tournament match in Seminole history.