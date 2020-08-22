Daniel Boone scored the Tri-Cities sweep on the football field in 2009, beating the city schools from Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol.
With the feat, the Trailblazers won 10 games in a season for the first time in school history.
Daniel Boone had an extra week to think about a 35-28 overtime loss to then No. 3 Sullivan South before facing Dobyns-Bennett on Sept. 18.
Tyler Shepherd raced 28 yards for a touchdown and Hunter Ford picked off a pass as Dobyns-Bennett was driving to preserve a 17-14 victory.
Quarterback Austin Reppart hit Travis Keever on a pair of big first-downs on the game-winning and the ‘Blazer defense did a nice job of containing Indians’ running back Chris Sensabaugh, who ended with 89 rushing yards. It was Boone’s first win over D-B since 1985.
The Trailblazers routed Sullivan North and Sullivan Central over the next couple of weeks before dismantling Science Hill 23-0 at the Hilltoppers’ Memorial Stadium. It marked the first time Boone had beaten D-B and Science Hill in the same season.
Boone led 7-0 after a goal-line stand at the end of the first half. The ’Blazers opened up the second half going 78 yards on eight plays, capped off by Blake Shropshire’s five-yard touchdown run.
Shropshire had three touchdown runs, while he and Cliff Shepherd both ended with 83 yards rushing.
Boone clobbered Volunteer 42-7 in its next game, setting itself on a collision course with top-ranked Tennessee High.
Taylor Harmon passed for a school-record 339 yards as the Vikings rolled to a 51-26 home win over the No. 8-ranked ’Blazers. However, the teams would meet again three weeks later.
Boone capped off the regular season with a 28-7 win over David Crockett in the Musket Bowl. The following week, the ’Blazers won their first playoff game in five years with a 38-28 victory over Morristown East setting the stage for the rematch with Tennessee High.
Brandon Burkey booted a 30-yard field goal as Boone scored on its opening possession. Kevin Connell hit Dakota Whitson on a 16-yard screen pass play for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead. Tennessee High responded as Harmon completed five straight passes, leading to Bradley Tallman powering into end zone to trail just 10-7 at the half.
Boone reassumed control on the opening drive of the second half as Shropshire scored on a seven-yard touchdown run. Harmon pulled the Vikings back within two points, hitting John Ellis Davis in the corner of the end zone.
But, the ’Blazers were strong up front. They put together a game-clinching, 12-play drive in the fourth quarter, all on the ground. Shropshire’s one-yard touchdown with 1:08 left sealed the outcome.
The game was a defensive masterpiece for Boone, which perfected coach Jeremy Jenkins’ gameplan to make the Vikings one-dimensional. They held Tennessee High to six yards rushing and 156 yards of offense overall.