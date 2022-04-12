After eight straight losses, Daniel Boone had probably earned a few breaks.
And when the Trailblazers combined good fortune with a barrage of hard-hit balls against Science Hill ace Cole Torbett, they ran away from the Hilltoppers.
Boone earned a 10-4 baseball win over the defending state champions Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The loss cost the Hilltoppers (17-4) their first-place standing in the Big Five Conference as they fell to 5-3 in league play, percentage points behind Dobyns-Bennett (4-2). And it came one night after whipping Boone 10-3 on the Trailblazers’ home field.
Boone (7-14) won for the first time since April 1 and improved to 2-4 in the conference.
“We’re awfully inexperienced,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We’re still trying to learn how to win. We’ve had a lead in every game but five, and we’ve been walked off about four times. But these young guys have not quit.”
Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said Boone was due to bounce out of its losing stretch.
“They’re too good of a team to continue to lose,” Edwards said. “Credit them. They had their ace on the mound and he pitched a great game. He shut us down. And I felt like they hit the ball all over the field. They outplayed us in all three facets of the game.”
LOW GO
Boone feasted at the bottom of its batting order. Hitters No. 8 (Aiden Roller) and No. 9 (J.T. Sipos) combined for six hits, three apiece, and scored five runs.
“I had struggled lately, not been great,” Sipos said. “But you’ve always got to have confidence in this game. I just went up there and swung as hard as I could and it turned out well tonight.”
As for Roller, he said focusing on making contact helped.
“Torbett is an amazing pitcher,” Roller said. “He fills up the zone. All of his breaking pitches are disgusting. He hits strikes for all of them. We weren’t thinking much. We were just going up there and trying to swing the bat and make contact.”
Both players said they believe this could be a turning point for the Trailblazers.
“Absolutely,” Roller said.
The top of the order was good, too, with Brogan Jones and Tim McGonigle each collecting two hits. Jones also scored three times.
TAKING COMMAND
Boone appeared to get a break in the top of the fourth inning when Roller reached on what was ruled a bunt single after the throw to first appeared to beat the runner.
“It was really close,” Roller said with a laugh. “There was so much adrenalin. Of course I will tell you I was safe, but it was a close play.”
The Trailblazers then unleashed three well-hit balls: Sipos hit a double for a run, Jones added a single, and McGonigle added another hit. By the time Boone was done, it was 6-3 and the Hilltoppers were staggered a bit.
In 4 2/3 innings, Torbett surrendered 10 hits and seven runs, five earned. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.
PUTTING IT AWAY
Science Hill scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on Torbett’s sacrifice fly to make it 8-4. The Hilltoppers then had a runner on third with two outs as Jones was getting in the vicinity of his pitch-count limit. But Jones reached back and finished off the threat with a strikeout, leaving him 15 pitches for the seventh inning.
“That was huge,” Hagy said. “Brogan knew where he was at in the pitch count.”
Jones went the distance on 123 pitches, allowing eight hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.
In the top of the seventh inning, Slader Tinker returned the five-run cushion with a towering home run over the left-center field fence.
BOONE STRIKES
Trailing 1-0, the Trailblazers produced three runs in the top of the third inning.
Jones got it started with an RBI single. Hudson York made it 3-1 when he drove in two runs with another single.
COMING BACK
Science Hill quickly evened the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Jaxon Diamond jumped on a pitch for a two-out RBI double. Gavin Briggs drove Diamond in with a double to make it 3-3.
For the Hilltoppers, Diamond and Owen Painter each had two hits in the game.