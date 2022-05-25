MURFREESBORO — More than blazing a trail, Daniel Boone topped the Summit on Wednesday.
With their big and bad lineup producing 14 hits, the Lady ’Blazers defeated Summit 9-6 in an early TSSAA Class 4A softball elimination game at the Murfreesboro Starplex.
Boone was playing Springfield in a late game when the game was halted in the second inning due to torrential rain.
The Lady ’Blazers (36-9) appeared on its way to an easy victory over the Lady Spartans (20-14) as they built a 9-1 lead, highlighted by Kyleigh Bacon’s two-run home run to left field. But Summit made it a fight with five runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Ironically when the offense produced so much, it was the defense that saved the day.
Maggie Hillman pitched into the sixth inning before giving way to Kayleigh Quesinberry. Hillman had the defensive play of the game with bases loaded in the second inning.
A comebacker was driven to her which she caught and then alertly threw to third baseman Maci Masters for a double play. It got Boone out of a potential jam and set the tone early.
“The girls battled hard. We got a quality start from Maggie,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We had 14 hits up and down the lineup, executed some things for us. Riley (Brinn) had a good bunt game with three hits and Sadie (Henson) came off the bench and got a big hit for us.
“But I thought we had a lot of big plays on defense, especially at the end. Our pitchers threw strikes and we knew they were going to swing it. They hit some atom bombs at us, but Brylee (Mesusan) and Riley made some good plays out there. Maci made some great plays over at third base.”
Masters ended with a pair of put outs and five assists in the field to go along with two hits.
As mentioned, Brinn was productive at No. 7 in the lineup with three bunt singles and two runs scored. Savannah Jessee had two hits and drove in two runs. Bacon also finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Shortstop Camryn Sarvis made a spectacular defensive play with a diving catch to end the game and any threat of a last-inning comeback.
“It was good to end that. Our pitchers Maggie and Kayleigh pitched through,” Sarvis said. “We really needed that win. It boosted our confidence and got us ready to finish out the tournament.”
The Lady Spartans (20-14) got two hits and three RBIs from Lily Richards, who was also the losing pitcher. Saniya Hunter had a two-run homer to left field in the sixth inning.
“We got a good quality win and moved on,” Jenkins said. “Anytime you can move on in the state tournament, it’s a good thing. It’s our first win down here in two years and it’s big for us.
“We’re one of those dangerous teams. We can get hot with anybody and hope we keep on doing that.”
Daniel Boone vs. Springfield
Freshman Ava Saul was in the circle for the late game against the Yellow Jackets (30-5), which was scoreless in the second inning when it was halted for a downpour. The field was drenched and the decision was made to postpone until Thursday.
TSSAA will notify the coaches at 7 a.m. Thursday what times their game will be resumed.