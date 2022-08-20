New turf, new season, same old attitude by the Daniel Boone football team.
Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
A few first-game issues popped up as three touchdowns were called back for holding penalties. Still, it couldn’t stop the ’Blazers (1-0), who controlled the line of scrimmage. Their defense held the Rebels (0-1) to 12 rushing yards and 60 yards total. South Greene never managed to cross midfield.
“Our defense set the tone,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Luke (Scott) and Manny (Dunlop) set the tone up front. Hagan (Edwards) and Henry (Hamlin) played well at linebacker and Mikey Ramirez had a great day. In the secondary, Rylan (Trout), Landon Kirkpatrick and Kaiden Murphy all did a lot of great things on that side of the ball.
“The first drive of the second half, they moved it a little bit — but other than that, we took away what they wanted to do.”
Despite the penalties, the ’Blazers piled up 352 yards of offense, led by Aiden Riner with 21 carries for 124 yards. Forty-four yards came on the final scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
“I felt good, although I felt I could have broken a few more and scored a few more times,” Riner said. “The line was blocking real good. We expected a few penalties the first game, but at times we beat ourselves. I think this team can be as good as we want to be.”
SCORING SUMMARY
The first Daniel Boone drive ended with an interception on the South Greene 3-yard line. Still, the ’Blazers scored just three plays later when Mikey Ramirez tackled Connor Race in the end zone for a safety.
“I was sitting there thinking in my head, ‘Come on, let’s get a safety, safety.’ Then they finally ran it to my side on the third down,” Ramirez said. “I saw he was in the end zone and I was like, ‘Let’s get him down.’ I got up and did the safety thing. It was really exciting.”
On the ensuing possession, Luke Jenkins hit Landon Kirkpatrick in the right corner of the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown pass and a 9-0 Trailblazers lead.
Ben Shrewsberry added to the lead with a 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter. The Trailblazers came up with another special teams score when 6-foot-6 Scott blocked a punt and Dunlop recovered and rumbled into the end zone for a 19-0 advantage.
“The series before that, they did that rugby punt,” Scott explained. “I told Coach Jenkins, ‘Let me try and block that. I think I can get it.’ The next series, they did the same thing and I was able to block it. Shout out to Manny. He picked it up and got in there.”
Dunlop added, “I knew Luke was going to block that punt. I was like, ‘One of us has to be there to scoop and score.’ Luckily, I was the one back there.”
The teams played through a scoreless third quarter before the Boone line and Riner took over at the start of the fourth. Riner had a 30-yard gallop as part of an eight-play, 56-yard drive which culminated with his 3-yard touchdown run.
Jenkins finished 12-for-19 passing for 154 yards. Kirkpatrick had three receptions for 50 yards and Trout also hauled in three catches.
“Offensively, our biggest enemy was ourselves. But we were physical and Aiden did a really good job running the football,” Jenkins said. “We left some yards out there. We completed some balls and Jackson Young came in and ran the ball hard.
“We had some guys on the offensive line make their first start, but for the most part, we got a hat on a hat. Our effort was really good. We can really build on that.”
NEXT UP
Daniel Boone will play at West Ridge on Friday night. South Greene will host Knox Catholic.