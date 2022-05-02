Daniel Boone rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-6 high school baseball victory over West Ridge on Monday night at Clarence Mabe Field.
The Wolves broke a 3-3 tie in the Big 5 Conference game with Drew Hoover’s bases-clearing double in the top of the sixth inning.
The Trailblazers responded with four runs in the bottom frame.
“It was a pretty intense game. We fell behind early in the game and then they had a big hit in the sixth inning to take the lead,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “Our guys could have quit and folded up, but we kept fighting and battling.
“Our young guys are growing up and playing the game the way it ought to be played. It was a hard-fought win.”
Slader Tinker had the tying score on a sacrifice fly. Griffen Jones then singled to drive in Tim McGonigle for the game-winning run.
Jones went 3 for 4 to lead Boone at the plate. Graham Jones added a 2-for-2 effort with two RBIs. McGonigle also ended with two RBIs.
West Ridge got on the scoreboard first when Will Harris hit a line drive, two-run double to center field in the top of the first inning.
Boone answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run single by Graham Jones.
Jacob Bombailey tied the game with a RBI double in the top of the fourth. The Wolves pulled ahead with Hoover’s big swing in the top of the sixth.
Hoover was 2 for 4 with the three RBIs to lead West Ridge. Isaac Haynie scored two runs in the lead-off spot.
Boone starter Aiden Roller went 3 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and three runs before giving way to Brayden Blankenship, who picked up the win after he gave up three hits and three runs over the next 2 2/3 innings. Graham Jones closed in the seventh for the save.
Carson Tate, Carter Gibson and Hoover combined on the mound for the Wolves.
About the upcoming District 1-4A tournament, Hagy said he feels anyone could beat anyone on a given night, whether it’s defending state champion Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Boone, Crockett or West Ridge
“It is as up for grabs as it’s ever been,” Hagy said.