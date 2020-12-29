During football season, Jackson Jenkins delivered a game-winning touchdown pass in Daniel Boone’s upset win over Greene-ville. He followed up those heroics by throwing a game-clinching pass for the Trailblazers against Unaka on the basketball court.
Jenkins found teammate Breiydon Gilliam cutting to the basket and delivered a pass for a wide-open layup with nine seconds left in Boone’s 62-58 win over the Rangers at the new Boones Creek Elementary School gym.
With basketball coach Chris Brown also calling him the quarterback of the hoops squad, Jenkins has shown a propensity of coming through in the big moments.
“It was a play I’ve known in the four years since I’ve been here,” Jenkins said. “It was our last option, but somehow they got bunched up and I saw him out of the corner of my eye and threw it to him. I wasn’t going to force it, but it was there so I passed it to him.”
Going through the progression, Gilliam was literally Jenkins’ final option for the pass. When he broke free, it marked a hard-fought win for the Trailblazers, who had difficulty scoring against Unaka’s packed 2-3 defense.
“I have to give credit to coach on that final score. He drew it up in the huddle,” Gilliam said. “It was a tough win. When you aren’t hitting shots against a zone, it’s always going to be difficult. We hit some 3s in the third quarter and it opened some things up for a while.”
Samuel Stroupe did the most trying to pull Unaka out of the tight defense. He hit four shots from 3-point range in a 13-point performance, with his scoring matched by Gilliam. Crowder Jones added nine points for the Trailblazers.
Unaka coaches and players lamented the fact that the game had been there for the taking. Will Sexton scored 16 points and Joseph Slagle came through with 13 for the Rangers.
Tied 13-13 at the end of one quarter, Unaka took a 27-19 lead into the half.
Boone rallied to take a 38-36 lead before a Landon Ramsey layup at the end of the quarter knotted the scored at 38-all. It remained a nip-and-tuck affair before Boone took over in the final seconds.
“When you play a team like Boone, you can’t have breakdowns like we had at the end of the game,” Unaka coach Aaron Dugger said. “We took some quick shots and we’ve got to get better shot selection. We just have to play better down the stretch. The last 18 seconds ended up costing us the game.”
On the flip side, the Trailblazers were able to pull out a win when they didn’t feel they played their best ball.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well today other than when Sammy got hot in the second half,” Brown said. “When they’re packing it in like that, we have to move the ball and get in scoring areas. We did it sparingly in the second half.
“We knew they had to pressure us at the end so I had to make sure we had the right guy making that pass, who is our quarterback. He made the pass and that was the way to end it.”
Boone, which defeated Cocke County on Monday, will play the Fighting Cocks again Wednesday 1:30 p.m. at Tennessee High.