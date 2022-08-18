Daniel Boone rallied from a set down to take a five-set thriller 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-13 over West Ridge on Thursday night at Snyder Gym.
As every set went down to the wire, Kyleigh Bacon paced the Lady ’Blazers with 10 kills and 14 digs. Grace Misciagna provided seven kills and Allie Davis was credited with 25 digs. Addison Dietz had 19 assists and 18 digs, while Abbie Huff finished with 13 digs.
The win offset a 16-kill, four-block effort by Rylee Haynie. Kari Wilson finished with an amazing 44 digs, while Casey Wampler had 24. Faith Wilson and Mollee Cutshall each totaled 23 assists for the Lady Wolves.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, David Crockett 2
KINGSPORT — In another match that featured a comeback, the Lady Indians scored a 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-5 win over the Lady Pioneers.
Riley Brandon had 15 kills and Jordan Guthrie ended with 11 to lead Dobyns-Bennett. Dakota Vaiese doled out 43 assists.
Rachel Falin was the defensive leader with 31 digs and Vaiese finished with 15.
Sophia Gouge had seven kills and five digs for Crockett. Katie Onks came up with 17 digs, while Brooklyn Dulaney recorded 11 assists and seven digs.
Science Hill 3, Greeneville 0
GREENEVILLE — Autumn Holmes had a double-double of 14 kllls and 11 digs to lead the Lady ’Toppers to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of the Lady Greene Devils.
Addi Stables also hit double digits with 10 kills, while Molly Williams had a team-best 19 digs. Ella Neal was the assist leader with 17, followed by Meaghan Kanady with 15. Marin Ross and Kanady each had nine digs.
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 0
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings opened defense of their Three Rivers Conference title with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-7 sweep of the Lady Cyclones.
The Blair sisters, Madison and Ashton, each slammed eight kills and Marley Johns added seven. Sydnee Pendland was all over the floor, picking up 24 digs while Bree Adams distributed 18 assists and had eight digs.
Volunteer 3, Johnson County 0
CHURCH HILL — Veda Barton dominated at the net with 14 kills and five blocks as the Lady Falcons soared to a 25-18, 25-7, 25-14 win over the Lady Longhorns.
Sydney Cloud dished out 18 assists, Alisha Lindsey had eight digs and Jaycee Cassidy finished with five kills and two blocks.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 0
BLUFF CITY — Kyndl Hodge finished with 25 assists, 10 digs and five aces as the Lady Patriots rolled 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 against the Lady Devils.
Jenna Hare had nine kills and five digs. Carly Bradford finished with seven kills and four aces, while Hannah Hodge also totaled seven kills.
Olivia Bailey, Madison Oakes and Delancy Laws led the efforts for the Lady Devils.
Providence Academy 3, North Greene 0
Addie Smith finished with seven kills, eight digs and 10 assists to lead the Lady Knights to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 win over the Lady Huskies.
Andrea Smith added seven kills and seven digs. Halle Williams finished with nine digs.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 8, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Ava Flanary totaled four goals to lead the Lady Indians in a romp over the Lady Patriots.
Maggie Fleming, London Taylor, Kora Houlihan and Emma Carlson each finished with one goal.
Daniel Boone 9, David Crockett 0
Shyra Phan had a hat trick and Kassie Estep had two goals as the Lady ’Blazers scored the mercy- rule win over their rivals.
Cassidy Church, Sadie Honeycutt, Ava Howell and Presley Gross also had goals.
West Ridge 5, Morristown East 3
MORRISTOWN — Jayden Carroll netted two goals and Sunny Iacino had a goal and assist in the Lady Wolves’ victory.
Grace Quillen and Raegan Murphy also scored, while Aryana Greene had an assist.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.