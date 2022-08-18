Daniel Boone rallied from a set down to take a five-set thriller 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-13 over West Ridge on Thursday night at Snyder Gym.

As every set went down to the wire, Kyleigh Bacon paced the Lady ’Blazers with 10 kills and 14 digs. Grace Misciagna provided seven kills and Allie Davis was credited with 25 digs. Addison Dietz had 19 assists and 18 digs, while Abbie Huff finished with 13 digs.

