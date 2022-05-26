MURFREESBORO — Freshman Ava Saul pitched a three-hit shutout and Riley Brinn came through with a two-run single as Daniel Boone defeated Springfield 4-0 in Thursday’s elimination game in the TSSAA Class 4A state softball tournament at Starplex Field No. 5.
Saul kept the Yellow Jackets off balance with a nasty change- up.
“She’s pitched a lot of JV games for us and last week, she came in the regional championship and threw lights out against D-B,” coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The first night against Clarksville, they got to her a little, but the thing about her is she is going to compete. She did a good job of attacking the zone and when she can throw the change-up for a strike, there’s a ton of things she can do.”
On a team known for its big power hitters, Brinn at No. 8 in the batting order, came up with a two-run shot that got through a gap to left field and scored Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis.
Maci Masters put the finishing touches in the top of the seventh with a two-run home run over left field that also scored Kaleigh Quesinberry.
“We left a lot of runners on early and you thought it was going to slip away from us,” Jenkins said. “I thought our girls showed a lot of resiliency. Riley Brinn, the eight-hole hitter, comes up big with bases loaded after we had chance after chance.” “
The game was resumed a day after it was halted in the second inning. The teams tried to play in the morning, but it finally restarted at 8 p.m. The Lady ’Blazers (37-9) will play Wilson Central (39-11) in a loser’s bracket semifinal Friday at 12:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets finished their season 30-6.
Brinn’s big hit came right after teammate Kyleigh Bacon hit a deep ball to left field that was just a couple of feet foul from being a three-run home run.
Runs were hard to come by as Brinn was tagged out on a play at home in the fifth inning and Quesinberry was in the sixth.
Boone hit up and down the lineup. Masters, Brylee Mesusan, Aubrey Moorhouse and Brinn all finished with two hits.
“I knew if it wasn’t Kyleigh who had to get the big hit, it was me,” Brinn said. “Obviously, I got a little nervous when Kyleigh got walked. But I got a hit the bat before, so I was a little confident to swing at the first pitch no matter what. It just happened to be there.”
Saul had the proverbial ice water in her veins to shut down the Yellow Jackets. Even visually, there was a notable difference from her fastball to her off-speed pitches.
“I knew I had to go there and execute all my pitches,” Saul said. “I trusted my team behind me and we did it all together. I struggled with that change-up the longest time, but my pitching coach really helped me with that. I work on it every day.”
The defense behind her included another spectacular diving catch by Sarvis at shortstop. The Lady ’Blazers took care of the routine plays and didn’t commit any errors once the game resumed.
Jenkins likes his team’s chances against Wilson Central with the opportunity to advance to the final four.
“We make the plays with our defense. Cammie is playing as good at shortstop as anyone we’ve had here,” Jenkins said. “If our pitchers give us a chance, we’re eventually going to get to you with our lineup. We have a lot of speed at the top, the power in the middle and the bottom is doing a lot for us too.
“It’s all about having the hot hand right now. We have four (pitchers) where most teams have 1-2, so I like our chances.”