Derrick Lancaster’s scary crash at Kingsport Speedway was a reminder that danger lurks on the local short tracks as well as the superspeedways.
The Virginia driver was racing hard in Friday’s opening Late Model Stock feature when cars piled up in front of him. The left front of his No. 25 Chevrolet clipped another car, launching him into the turn-four wall. After making a hard impact, Lancaster’s car slid down the track with fire blazing from the engine.
The Kingsport rescue team quickly responded to the accident and were on the scene less than 10 seconds after the car stopped.
They extracted Lancaster from the car and he walked away with help back to his hauler as the crowd cheered. However, he was visibly shaken and the ambulance was later called to transport him to Holston Valley Medical Center where his wife, Elizabeth, detailed the extent of his injuries on the Derrick Lancaster Racing Facebook page.
Elizabeth, a nurse, updated that MRI results showed a hairline fracture at the base of his skull, also known as a hangman’s fracture. According to the neurosurgeon, it is the same injury that caused Dale Earnhardt’s death with the difference being it severed Earnhardt’s spinal cord.
The fracture does not require surgery, although Lancaster will wear a neck brace for three months. He was advised by the doctors to never race again, which was devastating to the former Kingsport Speedway winner.
Lancaster’s wife later updated plans to get Derrick started in physical therapy and added the good news that there was no underlying trauma from the impact. She praised the professional staff at Holston Valley for how they’ve taken care of her husband.
Lancaster, 47, has five starts in the ARCA Series, all on the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega — where the danger is more apparent. Daytona was the site of Earnhardt’s fatal crash in 2001 and where Ryan Newman suffered a terrifying crash at the end of this year’s Daytona 500.
The NASCAR Cup Series cars have the best safety equipment available and Newman survived such a horrifying accident thanks to the innovations since Earnhardt’s crash.
Some of those innovations have been passed down to the short tracks, like the HANS (heck and neck restraint system) device being mandatory. Still, some drivers will slip by track officials and go on the track without wearing one, especially during practice and qualifying.
That’s an unneeded risk as it takes just one hung throttle and you’re out of control, headed for a hard impact, especially at the short tracks where there aren’t the impact absorbing walls like the Cup Series tracks require.
Drivers should also take advantage of seat technology. One driver with experience in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series was at Kingsport on Friday night. We discussed the safety issues and how drivers will spend so much to make their cars faster and sometimes skimp on the pieces of equipment that will save them from serious injury or death.
It’s easy for all of us to put the dangers of racing at a place like Kingsport in the back of our minds. It’s a relatively flat 3/8-mile concrete oval with top qualifying speeds around 90 mph.
Even a few weeks ago at Volunteer Speedway, the risks of sprint cars racing on the high-banked, 4/10-mile dirt track are more visible. The only fatality in Kingsport’s history was in 1967 when the track was a high-banked dirt track. Adel Shaheen flipped his Modified car and was thrown from it when he was struck by another car.
Racing is much safer these days with full-bodied stock cars around the concrete oval. However, there have been spectacular wrecks at Kingsport where drivers have escaped without serious injuries.
One involved Kres VanDyke and Zeke Shell with their cars a tangled mess as they clobbered the inside wall on the frontstretch. There was also Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, who had an incredibly violent impact with the entrance gate at turn one in 2018.
Three weeks ago, there was a fatal crash in a Modified race at Langley Speedway. Unfortunately, over the last 18 months, there have been racing-related deaths in drag cars, go-karts and even sports cars with experienced driving instructors.
Auto racing is a sport with deep passion, but one always has to be mindful of the risks involved with going fast.
Thankfully, Derrick Lancaster is on his way to recovery. He’s a true racer and can use his talents for other roles in the sport if he so desires. Hopefully, some good will come from his crash and it can provide information to make the sport safer as we’re reminded that danger isn’t exclusive to the big tracks.