FRANKLIN — For a third straight year, the Dobyns-Bennett wrestling team has an individual state champion.
The Indians’ Max Norman pinned Finley Jameson from Summitt in the Class AA 145-pound final at Saturday’s TSSAA championships at the Williamson County Ag Center. Norman, who finished the season with a 43-3 record, got the fall at the 5:25 mark.
Other top finishers for the Indians included Garrett Crowder, who placed third at 220 with a 12-3 major decision over Timothy Bosby from Cordova. Alivia Ryan finished sixth in the 100 weight class for the Dobyns-Bennett girls.
Science Hill’s Devon Medina reached the 195 final where he lost a tough 6-4 decision to undefeated Tetoe Boyd of Cleveland. Stiles Miller finished fourth after he lost a close 2-0 decision to Colby Baltz from Houston in the 106 class.
Dylan Winters finished sixth at 126 pounds, while Ansley Reed was third in the 120 girls competition after pinning Annalynn Rakket from Clarksville Academy in a Saturday morning match.
David Crockett's Ethan Hylton advanced to the Class A 152 final, where he dropped a 26-12 majority decision to Greeneville's Colin Dupill. Also for the Pioneers, Gabe Ferrell finished third at 195 after taking a 6-2 decision over Tony Ray from Bolton. Rance Horton finished fifth at 160 with a 7-0 decision over Billy Tate from Green Hill.
Elizabethton’s Trenton Taylor took fifth in the Class A heavyweight ranks after pinning Ronan O’Connell from Page. Sophia Perry was sixth in the girls 132 division.
A pair of Sullivan East girls won their Saturday matches to take fifth place in their respective weight classes. Amelia Malcolm took just 12 seconds to pin Charlotte Barron from St. Andrew’s in their 145-pound match. Wachipi Hamelryck needed 45 seconds to pin Jes’onia Barefield from West Creek at 120.
Tennessee High’s Perry Roller placed fourth in the boys’ 138 division.
Greeneville, which won the Class A team standings with 166 points, had four individual champions. Joining Colin Dupill with first-place finishes for the Greene Devils were Carson Dupill at 106, Hunter Mason at 145 and Kodiak Cannedy at 170. Cannedy needed just 54 seconds to pin White House Heritage grappler Kyle Watts.
Jenna Baines finished runner-up for the Greeneville girls after losing a 3-1 decision in the 107 final.
Other state medalists included: Zac Chrisman (3rd, 220), Cooper Johnson (4th, 120) and Leandre Dabney Jr. (6th, 113).
For the Greeneville girls, Allie Shelton at 114 and Morgan Cornelius at 138 each placed fifth.