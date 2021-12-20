KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett basketball team put the nightcap of the opening day of the inaugural Alpha Invitational showcase to bed early, jumping out to a 12-0 lead within the first five minutes.
The Indians went on to beat South Atlanta on Monday inside the Buck Van Huss Dome, 70-57.
Senior forward Malachi Hale had a brilliant shooting night, going 10 of 12 from the field and finishing with a game-high 24 points.
Jonavan Gillespie had a solid night as well, tallying 16 while McKinley Tincher tallied 12 and Jack Browder poured in 11.
It might not have been the prettiest night for the Tribe offensively, but a win is a win.
“I was really pleased with the way we started and how well we executed,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “They went zone and we went stagnant. The game slowed down a little bit and right there, I’d like to be a little bit more assertive. We made plays down the stretch and ended up having a good game.”
The injury-riddled Hornets, who played their third game in four days, were led by John Lawton’s 18 points plus 17 from Kylee Boone.
South Atlanta was down by 13 at the end of the opening period, but fought back and cut the D-B lead to less than a handful before the second quarter was out.
“I didn’t think we were playing our normal basketball game. I just wanted to settle things down in the beginning,” South Atlanta coach Michael Reddick said. “These guys have been through a lot of injuries lately and we’ve had a lot of missed practices.”
The Hornets continued to fight, but with the Tribe continuing to post big runs, they were eventually ousted in the fourth. Hale had 16 of his 24 in the final two periods.
“I’ve been at South Atlanta for a long time and this is my 22nd year coaching and we’ve never had this many injuries,” Reddick said. “We’ve got five kids out right now that are contributors who aren’t playing.
“(D-B) came out and punched us in the mouth. We fought back and they punched us again. They body slammed us and we got back up, but we just didn’t have enough in the end.”
A.C. Reynolds (NC) 74, Daniel Boone 67
The Rockets got off to a hot start, leading 17-7 at one point, but Boone fought back to tie the game up at 17 early in the second.
Highly-touted and silky smooth sophomore Rakease Passmore dazzled for AC Reynolds, racking up 25 points and making his first six shots.
“I’m proud of my guys for the win, but we’re lacking a little bit in terms of a sense of urgency,” AC Reynolds coach Ryans Stevens said. “I’d like to see us go in for the kill right off the jump. They know what they have to fix.”
Sharpshooter Jayden Harper also hit for 18, making a pair of 3-pointers while Declan Brown netted 12. The Rockets were 11 of 23 from distance.
“Rakease is one of those guys that can make me look good as a coach a lot,” Stevens said. “He’s as humble as they come and a really good teammate. I can’t say enough about him and that’s why he’s getting the interest he’s getting.”
Creed Musick led the way for the Trailblazers with 15 while Landon Carrico had netted 12. Boone’s nine turnovers in the second half doomed Brown’s squad in the end.
“We knew coming in that it was a challenge athletically, but two key guys (Harper) and (Brown) got away from us and they hit some threes,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We have to do a better job of knowing where those guys are on the floor.
“(Passmore) is tough. We saw him over the summer and he’s got a lot of mobility. He gets up and off the floor very quickly. He made some difficult layups look easy.”
Greeneville 90, Lexington (SC) 67
The Greene Devils came out red hot and finished the game 18 of 33 from 3-point range. Reid Satterfield blistered the net 10 times from distance.
Satterfield and fellow senior Jakobi Gillespie each finished with 35 points.
Greeneville got out to a sizable halftime advantage with a 12-point lead, but Lexington cut the lead to as few as five points in the third.
The Devils, however, had Satterfield and Gillespie hit a couple of tough layups to push the lead back up to near double digits.
“When you come out and shoot the ball really well, it makes everything look really good,” Greeneville coach Bard Woolsey said. “These guys came out and shot it with confidence. They ended up making some beautiful music there.”
Added Satterfield: ‘I felt the first one go in and I thought it felt pretty good. I kept shooting every time that I got it.”
Greeneville overall shot 58.1% from the field and held Lexington to 46% shooting.
Highly touted junior Cam Scott finished the game with 13 points for the Wildcats, going 5 of 12 from the field.
Michael Misick-Rivas led Lexington in scoring, netting 15 while Jose Figueroa had 11.
“That was a really talented Greeneville team and when you’re playing a school like them, they’re going to shoot the ball,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “We told our guys driving up here today. At the end of the day, we have to be defensively ready and we’re a young program right now playing a lot of sophomores.
“This is something that’s great for our guys because we’ve got film to show them what they can work on.”
Morristown East 76, Chapmanville (WV) 68
Micah Simpson set the hour-old event scoring record for the Hurricanes, netting 40 points in a comeback effort. The Hurricanes were down 15 points at one point in the second period.
Kyle Cloninger had a good night for Morristown East, scoring 18.
“I thought our guys played really well on the defensive side in order to get the game turned around,” Morristown East coach Alden Collins said. “It started with the ball pressure at the front of the attack with Micah and Kyle. I am sure Micah wears a Morristown East jersey.”
Added Simpson: “It means a lot to have a game like this, but it wouldn’t happen without my teammates trusting me.”
Brody Dalton had 28 to lead the Tigers, who held the lead until Morristown East took it with 2:15 left in the third. Zion Blevins — a talented sophomore for Chapmanville — had no fouls at halftime and ended up fouling out by the end of the game.
He finished with 14, but the West Virginia squad missed his length in the closing stages.
“The turnovers came back to bite us, I thought, and we made some mistakes defensively that we couldn’t make to beat a team that’s as good as they are,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “We had a couple of guys that got in foul trouble late in the first half and that really hurt us down the stretch.”