BRISTOL — After some early morning rain showers, the skies cleared up for Saturday’s 16th Frank Carver Invitational outdoor track & field meet at Tennessee High.
The Dobyns-Bennett Indians took full advantage of all opportunities, sweeping the team titles in dominating fashion. The boys won handily (122-97) over runner-up Daniel Boone while the girls out-distanced second-place Morristown West by more than 40 points (147.5-106.5).
No meet records were set, but some new stars emerged over the course of the day.
Daniel Boone freshman Jayla Shipley was named the meet’s most outstanding female running events athlete after taking home titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
West Ridge’s Austin Riner took home the same honor on the boys’ side.
Riner was second in the long jump (20-10), 110 hurdles (16.00) and 300 hurdles (42.40), but won a thrilling 100 dash with a time of 11.50.
“I had a bunch of people in the 100 that were very fast,” Riner said. “There were several guys in there with great starts and I just had a very strong finish.
“When I’m running against faster people, I run better.”
In the field events, Tennessee High’s Cody Robinson nabbed the high field-events award with a win in the discus (131-4) and third-place showing in the shot put (40-11).
D-B sophomore Samantha Degrace continued her strong start to the season, winning the high jump and tying her personal best with a clearance of 5-4.
“I felt like it was a good day to jump,” Degrace said after taking the high jump. “It wasn’t too bad, even though it was cloudy. I hit my head when I was trying to clear 5-5, but I would have cleared it, possibly.”
Degrace also won the 100 hurdles (15.34) and was barely nipped at the line by Shipley in the 100 dash and had to settle for second (13.13).
Jayme Peay of Providence Academy — coming off of a strong basketball season and a recent commitment to Carson-Newman — won the high jump on fewer misses with a clearance of 6-2. D-B’s Nigel Vidale was runner-up.
“I’m thankful to be out here and win the high jump today,” Peay said. “First place is great, but I just want to come out and try to get a personal best every time out and see what the best I can do really is.”
A day after a sub-par two-mile performance at the Volunteer Track Classic in Knoxville, D-B junior Autumn Headrick felt like she had something to prove.
In the 800, she took out her frustration and gapped Tennessee High state champion Zoe Arrington with 200 to go to win, going away with a time of 2:22.61.
“I had a lot of internal rage,” Headrick said. “My main goal was winning and I knew that (Zoe) always runs a good first lap, so I figured I’d stick with her. I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to do, but I knew I wanted to run faster.
“It’s hard to do it on your own and I didn’t feel like leading.”
Some other notable winners included David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy in the 1,600 (5:25.99) and 3,200 (11:57.37).
Unicoi County’s Caitlin Paulins had an impressive showing in the pole vault, winning with a season’s-best clearance off 10 feet.
D-B sophomore hurdler Brayden Simpson took both of the events, winning the shorter version in 15.61 and the 300 variety in 42.32.