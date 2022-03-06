It is two different worlds for Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett as they participate in boys Class 4A sectional basketball contests Monday.
The Hilltoppers must travel to take on Bearden, a perennial powerhouse that seeks its fifth trip to Murfreesboro in the last six years and the owner of the 2019 Class AAA state championship.
Meanwhile, the Indians are at home against a suspension-depleted Farragut squad that probably would have been a road underdog even with a full varsity roster.
But make no bones about this: Dobyns-Bennett, a proud program that hasn’t won a state tournament game in 30 years, isn’t planning on pulling punches and risk missing out on this year’s golden opportunity to change that history.
D-B head coach Chris Poore said this has been his message to the players.
“We are playing a home sectional game, which was one of our goals. This game puts us a step closer to our ultimate goal. Don’t be distracted by the outside noise, but focus on the mission at hand.”
D-B will play host to Farragut at the Buck Van Huss Dome with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m., which is the same start time for Science Hill down in Knoxville.
Winners earn a spot in next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro while the losers’ seasons come to a close.
In other sectional games involving local teams, Volunteer travels to play Clinton in Class 3A while defending state champion Greeneville is at home to take on Halls.
In Class 1A, Hampton visits Harriman while North Greene is at home to battle Oliver Springs.
Class 4A
FARRAGUT (25-8) at DOBYNS-BENNETT (28-6)
Because of a fight in the region semifinal game against William Blount, the Admirals were forced to move forward with just three varsity players.
That led to a 74-40 blowout loss to Bearden, a team they beat 73-62 in the District 2-4A championship one week earlier.
Meanwhile, the Indians are coming off a scintillating 68-48 win over Science Hill in the Region 1-4A final Thursday. D-B made eight of nine shots from 3-point land in the first half of that game while hitting 14 of 17 overall from the field.
Poore said he believes the Indians will have a good crowd in the heavy favorite role.
“I expect our Kingsport faithful to show up one more time to show great support for our team,” Poore said. “This has been an exciting team for our area to follow and this allows one more opportunity to watch them. We are pumped we get to the play in the Dome one more time.”
SCIENCE HILL (31-5) at BEARDEN (27-6)
This will be the Hilltoppers’ first road sectional game since 2008, but that’s not necessarily a problem.
“This team seems to have flourished on the road,” Cutlip said. “As much as we love playing at home, our kids have played a lot of road games and been in tough places. This group has been resilient. Just when you start to count them out, they surprise you.”
Of Bearden’s six losses, two were to Division II state finalist Knoxville Catholic, two were against Farragut, one was to No. 1-ranked Hendersonville Beech, and the other was against Berkmar, which has reached the championship game of Georgia’s Class 7A state tournament.
But the Hilltoppers have a note about their losses, too. They were beaten three times by Dobyns-Bennett with the other losses against defending Class AA state champion Greeneville and a strong Kentucky team, Oldham County, that is 20-10 and still alive in the Kentucky state playoffs.
Science Hill is looking for its first state berth since 2016 while Bearden is trying to get there for the fifth time in six years.
And although Bearden doesn’t have the same group of players that were part of the state championship, Cutlip said the Bulldogs are similar in style and athleticism to past years.
“They are really good,” Cutlip said. “The bid deal is Elijah Bredwood. I liken him to Ja’Kobi Gillespie (of Greeneville). He’s very similar and an amazing shooter. He was five of six from the 3-point line in the first quarter (Friday night).”
Bredwood had 31 points, six rebounds and three assists in the region final win over Farragut.
Other key players include senior post Walker Kyle (nine points and eight rebounds against Farragut) and guards Hayden Moseley and Jake Poole.
“It would be nice if Bearden was a one-man show, but they have other kids who are very capable of knocking down shots,” Cutlip said. “(Kyle) is a wide body, but he can step out and shoot the three. And (Moseley) is extremely athletic. He finishes in transition with dunks.
“When (the Bulldogs) get out in transition, they are fun to watch — unless you are the opponent.”
Class 3A
VOLUNTEER (23-12) at CLINTON (27-4)
It’s a daunting task for the Falcons — which are in the sectional for the first time since 1999 — but they got a pre-test for it last week.
The Falcons lost to defending state champion Greeneville in the region final, and now face a team that was ranked No. 3 in the final AP state poll.
Volunteer head coach Mike Poe, who is trying to guide his team to the state tournament for the first time in school history, said his team should be able to match up against the Dragons.
“I think it’s definitely a matchup we can work with,” Poe said. “They are very similar to us as far as guard-oriented. They play four guards with one 6-foot-6 guy, who doesn’t stay inside much. They spread the floor and attack the rim. They shoot 3s and they are athletic.”
Clinton is led by Jackson Garner and Trace Thackerson. Garner is a 6-foot senior shooting guard while Thackerson is a 6-1 senior point guard.
Poe said the Dragons don’t press much, but dig in on defense in the halfcourt.
“We want to spread them out and see if we can get by them,” Poe said. “We couldn’t do that (against Greeneville).”
HALLS (20-10) at GREENEVILLE (27-6)
The Greene Devils appear to be unstoppable as they carry a 13-game winning streak that includes wins over Class 4A powers Dobyns-Bennett and Morristown East (twice).
Greeneville seeks its third state berth in a row while the Red Devils are looking for their first in school history.
Class 1A
HAMPTON (25-8) at HARRIMAN (17-13)
Before the calendar turned, the Blue Devils were 4-10 and appeared to be headed nowhere fast.
But Harriman found its stride and has won 13 of its last 16 games.
Xavier Hickman and Jordan McCullum give the Blue Devils a size presence that could cause problems for the Bulldogs. Providing outside shooting threats are Carter Smith and Nick Pelfrey.
Hampton head coach Ned Smith is trying to get the Bulldogs to the state for the fifth time in the last nine years.
OLIVER SPRINGS (19-13) at NORTH GREENE (30-5)
Looking for its third state tournament berth in five years, the Huskies are a strong home favorite.
In the early days of February, Oliver Springs was a .500 team. But the Bobcats got hot at the right time, winning seven games in a row before a Region 2 championship game loss to Harriman.