It’s the middle of July, but still a key part of the process for high school football teams.
Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill made the most of what was available during spring practice, and this week marks the beginning of more football stuff with season openers a little over two months away.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Indians head coach Joey Christian said his team will be involved in a pair of 7-on-7 events this week. The first is Tuesday at D-B and the second is Thursday at Elizabethton.
“Then I’m done with 7 on 7,” Christian said. “I’m ready to get into real football.”
Christian said his team made progress in the spring, notably in one area.
“I thought the offensive line progressed a little, and it certainly needed to,” Christian said. “We’re still battling it out at quarterback. I thought both guys (seniors Jake Carter and Noah Blankenship) were better than last year.”
Like most schools, Christian was missing many key pieces.
“We had so many guys not there,” he said. “Without the track kids and baseball, and we had a couple in soccer, it was hard to get a picture for what it will look like. But the kids did what they were asked to, and I thought we played with a lot of enthusiasm.”
Christian took his team to Carson-Newman for a practice setting with Maryville.
“We did a 15-play scrimmage at the end,” Christian said. “Each team had the ball at the 40-yard line and didn’t move it at all. You want to know how you stand in the state, going up against those guys is a good place to start.”
Christian said instillation of the passing game is almost done. Work on running game instillation will begin this week.
“It’s hard to install the run game in helmets only,” Christian said. “Next week when we’re in helmets and shoulder pads, we can work on it more.”
SCIENCE HILL
It was a positive spring for the Hilltoppers.
“I thought we had a good spring,” head coach Stacy Carter said. “We’re young. We lost 26 seniors, and some of those guys had been there a long time.”
Science Hill held its own against Knox West in the spring scrimmage. West reached the Class 5A state semifinals in 2021, and Carter said the Rebels return 21 of 22 starters.
“They were missing a few track guys, but had their whole front,” Carter said. “They were missing their best running back, and he’s absolutely a stud. So that makes a difference.
“But we were able to move it on them. It was about even. We’re young, but we’re going to be good in the box. Our linemen are the best we’ve had in while.”
Another thing that began to take shape in the spring was Jaysahn Swartz moving ahead of the competition for the starting quarterback position.
“He’s a good runner,” Carter said. “Malik McGue is his cousin. He’s not Malik McGue, but he’s getting better. He’s dangerous when he gets it.”
Also in the mix are Spencer Taylor and standout rising freshman Cole ReSue, who Carter said is already hitting 87 mph as a baseball pitcher.
The Hilltoppers have a pair of 7-on-7 matchups planned with Washington County rivals Daniel Boone (Tuesday) and David Crockett (July 20).
NEW NFHS BASEBALL RULE
High school baseball players and coaches will be permitted to wear jewelry in 2023 after the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee voted to remove its prohibition from the rules.
Previously, only medical and religious medals were permitted. This change to Rule 1-5-12 was one of the rules changes approved by the committee at its June 5-7 meeting in Indianapolis.
While most jewelry will be permitted, the Baseball Rules Committee noted that the current rules still state that any jewelry worn that poses harm or injury to a player or opponent should be removed.
“The game of baseball has evolved and players have demonstrated that wearing a bracelet or a necklace does not impede their ability to play or increase any risk to themselves or their opponents,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee.
In other changes, Rule 6 was adjusted to only use the pivot foot to determine whether a pitcher is delivering a pitch from the windup or set position. Previously, the position of both feet on the pitcher’s plate determined either the windup or set positions, prohibiting a “hybrid” position where the pivot foot was in the windup position and the non-pivot foot was in the set position.