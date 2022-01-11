KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team kept the fire burning Tuesday night, running away to an 88-59 victory over Elizabethton in a non-conference game at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Indians (16-4) were coming off an 89-52 thrashing of Jefferson County just the night before, avenging a one-point loss to the Patriots in early December.
Clearly, D-B appears to be in mid-season form.
“I feel like we’re really progressing and really sharing the ball and being more aggressive offensively as the season goes on,” said 6-foot-4 senior Malachi Hale, who poured in 26 points to lead four Tribesmen in double figures. “We need to keep that up and just keep getting better.”
With tough Elizabethton pivot Nicholas Wilson getting it done inside, the Cyclones (8-7) trailed by just 24-18 after one quarter, but D-B got down to business in the second frame and quickly turned the game into a rout.
With Hale depositing 13 points, the Indians ran out to a 48-27 edge by halftime before moving on out to a 62-29 advantage midway through the third quarter.
“We score pretty good, but we need to get more aggressive on the boards,” Hale said. “And we need to keep sharing the ball.”
Hale got excellent support from the 14-point game of Brady Stump, the 13-point outing of Jonavan Gillespie and the 12-point effort of Carter Metz.
The Indians made nine 3-point jumpers, three from Gillespie and two from Hale.
Elizabethton received 16 points from Wilson and 11 from Bryce Van Huss.
LADY INDIANS STEAL WIN
The Lady Indians fought from behind all evening, ultimately getting the go-ahead bucket on a Jaden Lawson 3-point bomb to beat Elizabethton 40-39.
Lawson’s 3 with 32 seconds to play erased a 39-37 deficit, and the Tribe (11-8) withstood two shot attempts in the game’s final six seconds to claim the win.
The non-conference victory was the third straight for D-B, which trailed 9-4 after one quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 33-31 heading into the fourth period.
In D-B’s previous outing, the Indians overcame a nine-point deficit with just over a minute to play to gather a one-point win over Jefferson County.
“We’ve played a really tough schedule, which has prepared us for games like this,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We were losing the close ones early, but we’re starting to understand and are now finding ways to win the close games.
“We made the change at halftime because that kid (Lawson) brings a lot of energy. She just brings energy and she’s tough. She gets out there and battles and rebounds, and tonight she hit a really big 3 late for us.”
Lawson, who nailed two 3s, finished with eight points off the bench to back the 13-point game of Hannah Frye and the nine-point outing of Olivia Doran.
The Lady Cyclones (12-5) were led by the 14 points of Lina Lyons and the 12 points of Olivia Holly, who buried four 3-point jumpers.