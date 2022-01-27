KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett hit another one of its season goals with a win over Anderson County in Thursday’s Class AAA sectional wrestling duals match at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Indians romped to a 54-20 victory and punched their way into next Saturday’s TSSAA state duals championships. Meanwhile, Science Hill suffered a setback with a 54-12 loss at Maryville in its sectional match.
Dobyns-Bennett now has district, region and sectional titles for the 2021-22 season.
“To be one of the eight teams to go to the state is a huge honor,” Indians coach Wes Idlette said. “Our kids set out the goals to be district champions, region champions and go to the state. Now, they get the opportunity to do that.
“When you have kids who are bought into the program, you can have a lot of success. We’ve had a lot of individual success with our seniors last year, but everybody has bought in and they’re seeing the fruits of their labor.”
Bryce Pultizer was certainly the apple of the Indians’ eyes when he opened the match with a pin over Anderson County’s Charles Haire in the 106-weight class.
Other fruitful encounters included first-round victories for Gavin Armstrong at 120, Cannon Mullins at 132, Max Norman at 145 and Garrett Crowder at 220.
“Those guys were able to go out there and get pins to get the steam rolling,” Idlette said. “With what we had coming after Max’s weight classes, it was huge momentum.”
The points added up quickly as Jake Dempsey at 138, Xander Harris at 152 and Robby Irvin at 160 all won by forfeit.
Adding to the total, Nikolas Burke won a tough 4-2 decision over Anderson County’s Morgan Dye at 182 and Aidan Rhoton held on for a 2-1 decision over the Mavericks’ Edwin Buckner at 195.
Maryville 54, Science Hill 12
It was a particularly tough night for the Hilltoppers who failed to reach the state duals for the first time in six years.
Stiles Miller got an early victory with a 9-4 decision over the Rebels’ Kainen Kyle in the 106 class. Josiah Harris scored the only pinfall at 3:49 over Maryville’s Ben Helton at 138, and Tripp Miller took a 6-0 decision over Wes Day at 152.
“We wrestled a few good matches in between and got some good wins, like Stiles got a good win against a really tough opponent at 106,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “Some other kids really battled, but overall I didn’t have them ready to go. We tried to heal up this week, but we didn’t come ready to wrestle.”
James Ferrell at 145, Peyton Pridemore at 170 and Perry Tate at 182 went the distance, coming out on the short end of decisions. The Hilltoppers will now turn their attention to individual championships which are just two weeks away on Feb. 12.
“It’s been six years since we missed the state duals so this is a tough one for our team and kids,” Coach Miller said. “But, this is a sport of resilience. We’re going to bounce back, put our noses down and get back to work. I’m going to get back to work, figure some things out and try to solve our problems.”