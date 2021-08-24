When rivals get together, there are bound to be some wild occurrences.
In Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference volleyball match, sporadic swings in momentum were the common theme.
The Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians were able to steal the momentum from Science Hill in the final stages of the fourth and fifth sets to win 21-25, 25-12, 12-25, 25-21, 15-10.
In the fifth set, the Tribe was trailing 4-1 early, but finished on a 14-6 run to close out the set. Senior Whitley Maupin and junior Riley Brandon played big roles in the road victory.
“We knew coming into this game that this was going to be a tough conference match,” D-B coach Patricia Dygert said. “It really just took them finding some grit and playing all out.”
Maupin finished the evening with 12 kills and 13 digs. Brandon seemingly did it all, tallying nine kills, 15 assists and 13 digs.
Libero Rachel Falin had 23 digs to lead the brilliant defensive effort while Karley Wilson had 14. Setter Dakota Vaiese had 11 assists and Jordan Guthrie racked up nine kills.
“We knew that they had some big hitters and they like to hit it down, so we rotated to the spots,” Dygert said. “They did a great job picking those up.”
After a thrilling opening set, the match’s momentum started to swing more than a seesaw in an earthquake.
After being tied at four in the second set, D-B finished on a 21-8 run.
In the third, Science Hill returned the favor with a 21-8 run after being tied at the same point.
The pivotal moment came in the fourth set, when the Lady Hilltoppers had mounted a rally to close what was a 10-point D-B lead (17-7) down to two (23-21). Coming out of the Tribe timeout, Science Hill served the ball into the net and all the momentum was lost.
“I say it every time, but this is going to be a battle every night,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Nobody has the luxury to take a night or a set off. They were the more aggressive team tonight the whole way.”
The Lady Hilltoppers shot themselves in the foot continuously, tallying 50 ball-handling errors.
Autumn Holmes tallied 19 kills to lead Science Hill, but also had 10 errors. Jordan Hallman netted 14 kills while senior setter Kinley Norris tallied 36 assists.
On defense, Holmes had 14 digs while Olivia Kneisley had 15 and Maddie Fuller finished with 17. Libero Lexi Kalogeros finished with a team-high 29 digs.