BRISTOL — Dobyns-Bennett found itself in a real dogfight in Friday night's football opener against Tennessee High, but the Indians flexed their considerable muscle and dominated the second half, eventually posting a 35-13 non-conference win at the Stone Castle.
Fourth-year Tribe head coach Joey Christian will take such a first-game outcome every time.
"Absolutely we will," Christian said. "But it's really special to have it on the road against a quality opponent like Tennessee High."
D-B led 21-13 at halftime, but it was Tennessee High which went into the locker room with momentum after 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive which ended with 11 seconds on the clock.
It was all Dobyns-Bennett thereafter.
OWNING THE SECOND HALF
Following a THS fumble on the third series of the second half, D-B went to work with its running attack and took over the football game.
The Indians subsequently moved 65 yards in 16 plays — all on the ground — and stretched out to a 28-13 advantage when Levi Evans blasted in from the 2 with 10:33 left in the contest.
"We came out in the second half with the intentions of making a concerted effort to run the football and control the line of scrimmage," Christian said. "We had that 16-drive and I think that might have tired them out a little bit and changed the momentum to our side."
Colt Wynegar intercepted an errant Steve Johnson pass on the next THS possession, setting up the Indians at the Vikings 15.
Two plays later, Hunter Minton bulled into the end zone from the 7 with 8:47 remaining, delivering the knockout punch and giving D-B a suddenly comfortable three-score lead.
A bevy of Tribe running backs ran with authority all evening, Minton and I'Shawn Graves doing most of the work and combining for 119 rushing yards.
"They better run hard," Christian said. "But yeah, they did run hard. I proud of all of them and they probably earned some playing time for next week."
BIG PLAYS
D-B used two big special-teams plays to produce their second TD, a 30-yard punt return by Hayden Russell to give the Indians a 14-7 advantage they would not surrender.
The touchdown was set up by a booming 67-yard punt from Grayton Manning, which pinned the Vikings back on their own 6-yard line.
"That was the biggest play of the game, that punt and how it flipped the field," Christian said.
Russell knew his TD was huge.
"It wasn't a very far kick and I was just going to let it roll, but then I picked it up and did what I do most and I scored with it," the junior said. "It felt like a dream to be honest."
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
The Indians opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 17-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Jake Carson to tight end Ben Phillips.
Graves later tallied on a 5-yard run inside for a 21-7 D-B advantage late in the second period.
Tennessee High, which ran for negative yardage, got on the board on a 44 yard pass from Johnson to Austin Degeare and then a 2-yard plunge right before half by Marquis Phelps.
The D-B passing game had little to offer, but basketball star Jonavan Gillespie did have a nice evening out wide with two catches over the middle for 47 yards.
Johnson finished 10 of 22 for 165 yards and the one touchdown for THS.