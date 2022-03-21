Dobyns-Bennett may have set the foundation for its Class 4A state basketball championship during its darkest moment of the 2021-22 season.
The Indians had crushed Science Hill a couple of weeks before the District 1-4A championship game and probably had the mindset of reliving that fun in the Buck Van Huss Dome on Feb. 19.
Instead, the Hilltoppers used a patient offensive game plan and a stirring fourth-quarter comeback to produce a 52-49 overtime victory.
Dobyns-Bennett didn’t get the job done that night. The Indians were unable to force the tempo, even in overtime, as Science Hill playfully drained the clock.
But from that game forward, Dobyns-Bennett played the type of defense that wins championships.
It was defense that allowed the Indians to survive a serious challenge from Morristown East in the region semifinals. The Indians were all over ETSU signee Braden Ilic throughout the game, and challenged so many Micah Simpson shots he couldn’t lift his team to victory as D-B overcame a fourth-quarter deficit.
When the Indians faced Science Hill in the region final, they held the Hilltoppers to three first-quarter points and never looked back in a blowout win.
And in the state tournament, the Indians — not the biggest team in the event — blocked 18 shots. That’s a stunning total against the state’s best teams.
And while drawing charges isn’t kept as an official stat — it should be — the Indians pulled off many of those. And often times they were at the most critical parts of the game, like when Jack Browder stepped in front of Bearden’s Elijah Bredwood with 1:26 left in overtime and the Indians ahead by three points.
With Bearden’s Darian Bailey already fouled out, that play — in retrospect — was “game over.” Bearden simply didn’t have the offensive horses to take the Indians down.
For as long as D-B remembers its first state title in 77 years, they will talk about a team that could score from anywhere in the half court and never seemed to miss when given even the slightest hint of an open look. But to win the title, the Indians had to mix in state-championship-level defense. It was lacking against Science Hill on that night in February, but it was a lesson the Indians didn’t forget.
Another part of the story was the trust head coach Chris Poore earned with his players in that defeat. The Indians missed a pair of one-and-one front ends in the final seconds of regulation, but Poore said it wouldn’t happen again.
“We had two of the best free throw shooters in the state on the line in Carter Metz and Jack Browder,” Poore said after the game. “That’s who you want on the line, and I know they’re going to make the next one. We just have to look ahead, learn from that, and be ready when you get that chance again.”
In the championship game, those two players combined to go 13 of 15 from the free throw line.
BEST EVER?
Ja’Kobi Gillespie may be the best basketball player in Northeast Tennessee history.
The Greeneville standout led his team to a second straight state championship Saturday as the Greene Devils won the Class 3A crown a year after capturing the Class AA title.
His numbers were crazy good in three games last week: 79 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and eight steals. That would be an impressive stretch against weak teams, but Gillespie did it against the best the state had to offer.
He also scored 54 points in two games against Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett as the Greene Devils split those two contests.
However, saying Gillespie may be the best player in NET history doesn’t have to do with numbers. It has to do with the way he looks on the court.
Everything is fluid. He glides while others are straining. He’s quick, strong, athletic, smart, and anything a basketball player needs to have success on the court.
One veteran coach said he was perhaps the best player in the last four decades. Another said he was the best he has ever seen in this area.
Belmont University may have gotten the steal of the century. Watching the best college basketball has to offer in this year’s NCAA Tournament, it’s easy to see Gillespie could play for most of those teams — probably right now.
Belmont wrapped him up in November, which is looking like a brilliant move. Any Power Five Conference scout who saw the Tennessee state championships over the weekend won’t be rushing back to campus to try to schedule a game with Belmont — not out of fear, but to avoid those, ‘why isn’t he playing for us?’ questions.
Nobody knows what the future holds. But if Gillespie improves in college like he did from his junior to senior year at Greeneville, he will have a chance to get paid to play basketball one day.
THE RIGHT PLACE
Sometimes the right coach takes over a program at the right time.
Arguably the best example Northeast Tennessee has ever seen was George Pitts at Science Hill. He came in just a few years before a glut of quickness and talent rolled into the school, and eventually won three state titles with the Hilltoppers.
Another shining example is Poore at Dobyns-Bennett. Poore was the perfect fit for the team the Indians put on the floor this year. He gave his players the offensive freedom to achieve excellence, and coached them into a Murfreesboro-level defensive unit.
Certainly things fell into place for the Indians this year, and winning two overtime games at the state tournament proved D-B was a team a destiny. And part of that destiny was the Indians hiring Poore six years ago.
TENNIS TOURNEY
The Tri-Cities Classic will take place this weekend at Liberty Bell courts, Dobyns-Bennett’s courts and the Ida Stone Jones Tennis Center in Bristol.
Friday’s action has three matches at 5 p.m. with Knoxville Catholic playing Tennessee High, Science Hill meeting Christian Academy of Knoxville, and Dobyns-Bennett battling Knox Webb.
Six matches are slated for Saturday. Science Hill plays Catholic and Webb, D-B battles Catholic and CAK, and Tennessee High faces CAK and Webb. The matches are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at each Tri-Cities team’s home court.