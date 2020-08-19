It is the regular season, so there was no major fanfare for Dobyns-Bennett’s golf win at Blackthorn on Monday in Johnson City.
But since it served as an unofficial region preview, the Indians had a reason to be stoked.
“In the grand scheme of things, there are tournaments far more significant,” said D-B head coach Michael Holt. “We’re not blind to that. But this was very big for our confidence. We’re starting to feel like ourselves again.”
The Indians shot a 156 to hold off Greeneville by one stroke. Science Hill came in at 160 while Tennessee High posted a 166.
D-B got what it needed from No. 5 golfer Ethan Lawson, who cracked into the scoring list with a 42.
“He came through with the exact number we needed, and it was his first time at Blackthorn,” Holt said. “That course is tough.”
Taylor Kilgore led the way with a 36 while Zac Fletcher totaled 38. William Karst added a 40.
“Kilgore was Kilgore,” Holt said. “Fletcher was two over par, but it was gutsy. He didn’t have his his best stuff with the putter. And Karst came back and shot a 40 to help us out.”
With the tight battle at the top, Holt said the region road ahead looks like a challenge.
“That’s the realization from this match,” he said. “It is going to be one heck of a region tournament.”