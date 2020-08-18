Game week.
Who would have thought, at any point from late-March to late July, we would actually be here?
“We are thankful to get to game week, with all of the hoops we’ve had to jump through,” said Unicoi County football coach Drew Rice. “I think that’s true for every high school in the country that has gotten to this point. It tells you how eager people are to play: coaches, administrators, kids and parents.”
In a given football season, there are plenty of surprises. A team expected to be good doesn’t quite get there while another squad far exceeds expectations.
The problem with preseason predictions in a pandemic are the additional wild cards, like:
• Which teams will play all 10 games? Nine games? And so forth.
• Will a team that has played only six games, for example, be better off for a late-season matchup against a nine-game team because it has less wear and tear? Or will the team having played nine games be in better shape because of experience and repetition?
• Will teams be negatively impacted in the early season by disrupted practice schedules?
• Will a change in the common routine of in-person school followed by after-school practice limit the effectiveness of practice?
• What effect will virtual school have on mental game-day preparation?
• Will the efforts to comply with social-distancing guidelines in practice, and therefore potentially having less overall contact, eventually lead to more injuries than usual?
OK, with excuses firmly in hand, here’s a look at predictions for area football conferences.
REGION 1-6A
Dobyns-Bennett earned its spot at the top of the heap last year, and the Indians should be strong again.
1. Dobyns-Bennett, 2. Science Hill, 3. Farragut, 4. Bearden, 5. Jefferson County, 6. Hardin Valley, 7. Morristown West
REGION 1-5A
Tennessee High is the defending champion, and also the preseason favorite.
1. Tennessee High, 2. David Crockett, 3. Daniel Boone, 4. Morristown East, 5. Cherokee, 6. Volunteer, 7. Cocke County
REGION 1-4A
This league has produced the last three Class 4A state champions, and when you are defending state champs you get the preseason top spot.
1. Elizabethton, 2. Greeneville, 3. Sullivan South, 4. Union County, 5. Grainger, 6. Sullivan East, 7. Sullivan Central
REGION 1-3A
It should be an interesting race, one that Chuckey-Doak navigated without a loss last year.
1. Chuckey-Doak, 2. Unicoi County, 3. Johnson County, 4. West Greene, 5. Claiborne, 6. North Greene
REGION 1-2A
As it was last year, this should be one of the area’s best races.
1. Hampton, 2. South Greene, 3. Happy Valley, 4. Sullivan North, 5. Cosby
REGION 1-6A
Cloudland, as usual, is the team to chase.
1. Cloudland, 2. Unaka, 3. Hancock County, 4. Jellico.
CLASSIFICATION CHANGE
The TSSAA Board of Control voted Monday to expand basketball, baseball and softball from three classifications to four for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
Classifications for other sports, including football, remained in their current settings.
Using enrollment figures from 2018, and counting teams across the state that participated in basketball, here is a general idea of how four classifications might look for Northeast Tennessee in basketball, baseball and softball. West Ridge’s enrollment was estimated.
Keep in the mind the TSSAA will use enrollment figures obtained this school year, which could impact the following projections.
The cutoff points under the 2018 numbers would be:
• Class 4A — 1,159 and above
• Class 3A — 698 to 1,158
• Class 2A — 397 to 697
• Class 1A — 396 and below
Class 4A
Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, West Ridge
Class 3A
Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Cherokee, Volunteer, Unicoi County
Class 2A
Johnson County, Happy Valley, Hampton
Class 1A
Cloudland, Unaka, University High, North Greene
It is not known how the TSSAA will distribute districts, but it appears regions would generally consist of about 10 teams. That would make five-team districts common.
This doesn’t take into account the possibility of teams moving up a class to secure a more travel-friendly schedule.
LIGHTNING AND LOCKER ROOMS
Area teams have been forced into different provisions for pregame time and in-game inclement weather.
A locker room will be available for Christian Academy of Knoxville for Friday’s game at Daniel Boone, but the Trailblazers have made provisions for the Warriors to remain outside instead of entering the confined space.
Tents will be set up in the outfield on the softball field to provide shade during the pregame time.
Daniel Boone will not use a locker room on game day.
In the event of a lightning delay, CAK will go into Boone’s auxiliary gym while the Trailblazers will utilize the main gym.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at Elizabethton: This rivalry almost always delivers an exciting game. And with the Cyclones coming off a state-championship season, the Hilltoppers should be plenty motivated to end a two-year losing streak.
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High: Last year the Indians laid down the law, but the Vikings didn’t lose again until the postseason. This year’s matchup looks good on paper.
Johnson County at Sullivan East: The Longhorns have won three straight in this series, but last year was a one-point battle.
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North: The Cougars own just one win this century against the Raiders, but they’ve come close each of the last two seasons.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Elizabethton 28, Science Hill 24
The Cyclones’ playmaking ability should be enough to overcome what figures to be a spirited challenge from the Hilltoppers.