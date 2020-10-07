BRISTOL — A change in the rotation and a shift in the momentum led Dobyns-Bennett to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Daniel Boone on Wednesday in the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament’s winners’ bracket final at Viking Hall.
The 22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 15-7 victory put the Lady Indians in Thursday’s district championship game and clinched one of two district seeds in next week’s regional tournament.
Dobyns-Bennett (17-6) will play in the district championship match Thursday at Viking Hall against the winner of Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. elimination game between Boone (16-6) and Science Hill (22-4).
Science Hill advanced to Thursday’s contest after taking a 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-17) sweep of Tennessee High in an elimination bracket match Wednesday.
DRAMATIC FINISH
In Wednesday’s winners’ bracket match, Boone jumped ahead 2-1 and seemed to be on the way to ending the match in four games before coach D-B Patricia Dygert switched up her rotation from two to one setter on the floor.
“We were struggling, so I actually changed and put different people in and it just clicked and they fought back,” Dygert said. “I don’t know if that’s what did it or something finally clicked for them. Sometimes a change is what you need.”
The change came in the fourth set with Dobyns-Bennett trailing 16-12.
The Lady Indians battled back, but Boone seemed to have an answer for each run by the Tribe.
The game was tied late three times, with the latest one coming at 23-23. Dobyns-Bennett finished off the game with two straight points to take the set win and the momentum.
The Lady Indians kept that momentum throughout the fifth set to build a 12-4 lead before finishing off the win in the game and match.
“We lost momentum and got comfortable with what we were doing and thought we would come back easy and D-B took over control,” said Daniel Boone coach Chelsea Baker. “We never took back control — ever. It was frustrating.
“There was no momentum and there was nothing we could do to get momentum going back in our direction.”
Whitley Maupin led the Dobyns-Bennett attack with 14 kills, while Zoie Larkins had 12 digs and 29 digs and Meg Maynor knocked down 12 kills.
The Lady Indians also got seven kills and three blocks from Inari Phillips.
Jessie Odle had 16 assists for the Tribe and Dakota Vaiese had 25 assists and 11 digs.
The D-B defense got 31 digs from Rachel Falin and 13 digs from Hannah Day.
Hannah Persinger had 12 kills and four blocks for Boone, while Riley Brinn recorded 10 kills and McKenna Dietz finished with eight kills and 35 assists.
Suzie Chatman finished with four blocks for the Lady Trailblazers, while Allie Davis had 21 digs.
Rylee Wines also finished with 11 digs for Boone.
WHYNOT SETS PACE FOR LADY HILLTOPPERS
Sara Whynot knocked down 14 kills to lead Science Hill’s sweep of Tennessee High.
“She was all over the place,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook. “She was using the block. She was placing it. She was big for us.”
In addition to Whynot’s play on the front, the Lady Toppers got nine kills from Autumn Holmes and seven each from Loren Grindstaff and Jordan Hallman. Grindstaff also had four blocks and Hallman finished with three blocks.
Kinley Norris had 21 assists and Alyssa Neal added 17 assists for Science Hill, while Lexi Kalogeros and Jesse Franks led the defensive effort with 11 digs apiece.