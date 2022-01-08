BRISTOL — Dobyns-Bennett and David Crockett came through with top-notch efforts in Saturday’s Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall wrestling tournament at Viking Hall.
The Indians placed four wrestlers in the championship round and finished runner-up to West Virginia powerhouse St. Albans 217.5 to 158.5 in the team standings. David Crockett, with three individual champions, finished third with 145.5 points.
Max Norman was the lone individual champion for Dobyns-Bennett. He pinned Landon Davis of Wise Central in 1:52 to win the 145-pound weight class.
In the most competitive match of the championship round, Gavin Armstrong lost a 5-4 decision to Sam Giordano of St. Albans at 120. Robby Irvin at 160 and Aidan Rhoton at 195 also made the final round.
“I’m proud of our team and it’s nice to wrestle somebody different,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Wes Idlette said. “This time last year, we were wrestling the same teams in our area. It’s nice to see some out-of-state teams. I know that’s going to make our team better.
“We had several medalists and four kids in the finals. It was great to see Max win. Robby Irvin, a senior finally cracking the lineup and making the final, was huge. Gavin wrestled very tough and I’m proud of Aidan making the final. They got our team where we were runner-up.”
Crockett was thrilled with its third-place finish. All three wrestlers who made the final round made it count. Ethan Hylton started off the Pioneers’ victory celebrations with a tough 2-0 decision over William James of St. Albans at 152.
The next match, at 160, saw Rance Horton take a 7-3 decision over D-B’s Irvin. Gabe Ferrell completed the trifecta when he beat the Indians’ Rhoton by pinfall 2:31 in the 195 final.
“Rance got hit with two stall calls, but he gutted it out,” Crockett coach Tod Parker said. “Once Hylton gets a takedown on you, he’s hard to beat. He’s fine winning 2-0 or trying to pin you. He’s a tough kid.
“We try to concentrate on the first takedown. It seems like it sets the tone on what we’re trying to do. I told Gabe before his match, ‘You don’t want to be the only one who loses in the final, so take care of it.’ He’s one who figures out what the other kid does and he capitalizes on it.”
Other local teams capitalized with fourth-place Greeneville getting titles from Carson Dupill (106) and Kodiak Cannedy (170), who was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler for the higher weight classes. Zac Chrisman was runner-up at 220.
Sixth-place Castlewood had also three finalists, led by 113 champion Adam Gibson. Sam Gibson at 106 and Jacob Maxfield at 182 lost in their championship matches.
Wise Central had two finalists: Brady Sturgill at heavyweight and the aforementioned Davis at 145.
Elizabethton had Holden Roaten reach the final in 132, where he was pinned in 35 seconds by St. Albans’ All-American Moses Eads.
Tennessee High’s Perry Roller won the outstanding wrestler award for the lower weight classes after beating Gavin McCormick of Hardin Valley by pinfall in the 138 final.