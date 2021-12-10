Dobyns-Bennett finished strong — in regulation — but couldn’t hang with Morristown East in overtime.
The Hurricanes pulled away in the extra period for a 64-56 win in the DoubleTree Roundball event at Science Hill’s Old Gym on Friday.
The Indians fell to 5-3 on the season while East improved to 9-1.
“I’m pleased with my guys; they battled and they scrapped,” Indians’ head coach Chris Poore said. “They gave themselves a chance. You have to be proud of them to make that comeback. We just have to find a way to win these games.
“It’s an issue where physicality came into play, shot selection came into play, and persistence. I felt like they were a little more aggressive. I feel like they got the shot they wanted and were more persistent about it.”
FORCING OT
East went to a long-possession approach as regulation was winding down, but it appeared to work in D-B’s favor.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Indians got a clutch trey from Carter Metz to close within one at 51-50. It came on an in-bounds play when East’s defense appeared to fall asleep.
A short time later, Browder put D-B ahead with a strong drive and finish.
However, the Hurricanes answered when Braden Ilic delivered a top-of-the-key 3-point dagger with 36 seconds left for a 54-52 lead.
Browder again drove to the basket and this time got fouled. He tied it up with a pair of free throws with 18 seconds to go. East couldn’t get a good look in two attempts before the buzzer.
IN OVERTIME
Ilic put East ahead with a strong move and finished at the bucket. Caleb Hall scored on the next possession as the Hurricanes quickly claimed a 58-54 lead.
The Indians couldn’t cut into the advantage and the extra four minutes were shrinking. Micah Simpson’s driving layup made it a six-point lead with a little over a minute left.
D-B was outscored 10-2 in overtime.
UNABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE
Ilic, East’s big man, picked up his fourth foul on a charge early in the third quarter of the tight game. But East held serve and carried a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The margin could have been seven points, but Metz drained a corner trey at the buzzer.
“We didn’t capitalize on him being out,” Poore said. “Having him out of the lineup, you have to find a way to make it hurt a little more.”
SCORING LEADERS
Kyle Cloninger was the difference maker in this game. He not only finished with a game-high 19 points, but he was a passer, defender, ball handler and playmaker throughout.
Hall finished with 15 points while Ilic totaled 13.
For the Indians, Metz was at the forefront with 16 points. Brady Stump totaled 12 while Browder and Malachi Hale each had nine.
EARLY IN THE SEASON
It was a loss, but the Indians stood strong against one of the region’s top teams.
“We built this schedule to prepare our guys for the end result,” Poore said. “We’re not trying to be good in December or January. We’re trying to get down the road. Overtime games are important and playing teams in the region who are good is important.”
FARRAGUT 56, LADY INDIANS 30
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls faced the Knoxville area’s second-best team, behind Bearden, and it was a tough evening.
Farragut raced out to a 17-3 first-quarter lead before the Lady Indians somewhat found their footing and still trailed by the 14-point margin at halftime, 26-12.
“We’ve competed every game this year, and I’ve been really proud of this group,” D-B head coach Bill Francis said. “Tonight was first night I felt like we came out and let somebody punch us in the mouth. We didn’t respond well in the first quarter. Sometimes when you try not to make mistakes, all you do is make mistakes.”
Farragut was led by Avery Stickland’s 19-point outing. She made five of the Lady Admirals’ 10 treys. Ashlyn Sheridan added 11 points.
For Dobyns-Bennett, Hannah Frye led the way with nine points.