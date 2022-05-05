KINGSPORT — Hannah Frye survived under pressure and Dobyns-Bennett advanced from the opening round of the District 1-4A softball tournament with a 3-2, 10-inning win over West Ridge on Thursday.
Facing runners on base in multiple innings, Frye hung tough. Even when West Ridge scored in the top of the 10th to take the lead, she didn’t allow any more runs.
Once on base herself in the bottom of the 10th, she advanced to third base on a key steal with Savannah Hutchins drawing a bases-loaded walk for the walk-off victory.
Frye gave up 10 hits over the 10 innings, but never buckled. D-B (24-14) moved on to play No. 1 seed Daniel Boone on Monday.
“It was definitely stressful, but I try to keep my cool and not let it show,” Frye said. “I struggled with that tonight. That was one of the most stressful games I’ve ever pitched. I had to tell myself to not left up and keep going after them.
“Then the play at third, I saw the ball get away from her and knew I had to take the extra base.”
Both teams played outstanding defense. The Lady Indians came up with a double play to end the ninth inning when the Lady Wolves had bases loaded. Left fielder Emma Anthony made a catch in left field and fired the ball to catcher Peyton Moore, who tagged out the runner at home.
Camille Nottingham had an RBI single in the top of the 10th to give the Lady Wolves the lead. D-B responded with Frye's RBI single that scored Emma Allgood for the tying run.
Her aggressive baserunning and Hutchins’ patience at the plate led to the hard-fought victory.
“That was just an awesome double play,” Lady Indians coach Andy Hubbard said. “Emma played catcher until Peyton got back. She’s had limited time in the outfield, but we worked on those situations about two hours. I’m just happy to get the win.
“Hannah is a bulldog when it’s crunch time. I’m just happy to advance.”
Nottingham, who finished 3-for-5, scored on an error for the game’s first run in the top of the third. The Lady Indians answered in the bottom frame when Hailey Porter singled to score Haigan Depew.
From there, it was multiple big plays in the field.
West Ridge (10-30) had runners on base every inning from the second to the 10th in the season-ending loss. The Lady Wolves had 10 hits overall, including two apiece for Bradlie Warner and Lauren Richardson.
Madison Chapman hung tough in the circle, giving up six hits and only one earned run over 9 1/3 innings.
West Ridge coach Bill Wagner, whose Lady Wolves were blown out in three previous meetings with the Lady Indians, praised his team’s efforts. This time, they pushed D-B to the limit and he felt they should have won the game.
Porter and Frye finished with two hits each.