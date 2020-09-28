KINGSPORT — In between his fourth and fifth scorer coming in, Dobyns-Bennett golf coach Michael Holt said he must have walked 1,500 steps while pacing around the clubhouse at the Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club.
His Indians trailed Science Hill by one stroke at the time.
All that anxious walking must have done something because Ethan Lawson — the Indians’ usual fifth scorer — brought in a 76 that secured the Region 1 Large Class boys tournament title.
A 297 team total gave D-B its first state berth since 2015.
“We were down one stroke and we knew it was going to come down to that No. 5 scorer and Big E came up big,” Holt said. “That kid decided to fire a 76 today and he was shooting in the 90s at this time last year.
“Not that that is anything atypical, but that has become the norm for him. I’ve never seen a kid progress like that, and boy did we need it today. He came through at the right time for us.”
The regional team champion and the top three individuals not on the winning squad advanced to the state championship.
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace repeated as the individual medalist, firing a 69 after shooting 34 on the back nine. This came after he pulled his drive on the ninth holed way left into the South Fork of the Holston River.
“On that one, I was trying to hit a cut with my 3-wood and double-crossed it right into the river,” Lovelace said. “I was trying to hit the middle of the green and make bogey. I hit the middle but hit my putt too hard and made it coming back.
“This is my home course, so I had a little bit of an advantage there, but my stroke felt good today and I was trusting the line.”
Lovelace will try to do one place better than last year’s runner-up finish at state.
“I really wasn’t hitting my driver or any tee shots,” he said. “My wedges and my putter were really rolling today and I got up and down a few times to start my round. I got a birdie on Nos. 6 and No. 7, so that was good.”
D-B’s Taylor Kilgore shot 70 to finish as runner-up.
Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle — who convincingly won the district tournament last week — finished third and qualified for state after winning in playoff with Science Hill’s John Cheek and D-B’s Zac Fletcher.
Cheek also advanced to the state as an individual.
On the girls’ side, favored Tennessee High won with a 150 on Noelia Adkins’ 74 and Madeline Simcox’s 76.
Sullivan South put up a fight, though, and finished just four shots off the pace. Individual medalist and Xavier commit Kara Carter shot 71 to lead the way.
Carter beat D-B’s Isabella van der Biest in a playoff when she parred the No. 2 hole.
Van der Biest, who began her round on the back nine, got off to a fast start, shooting 32 and taking a three-shot lead at the turn. But Carter didn’t flinch.
“The plan was to stay patient and stick to the game plan,” Carter said. “I knew if I kept hitting fairways and greens, the score would take care of itself.
“Knowing that we were both in, it was kind of just going out there and having fun. It’s kind of funny because we only tied one other time throughout our whole careers.”
Van der Biest qualified for next week’s state tournament as an individual along with Science Hill’s Grace Smith, who shot 81.
The TSSAA Large Class tournament is scheduled for Oct. 6-7 at the WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester.
Tennessee High coach Bob Zeiger was presented with a plaque commemorating his 49th year coaching the Vikings in a special ceremony held before the award presentation.
“I stood up there waiting to give the award and I muttered to myself, ‘I’ve been waiting a long time to say this,’ “ Holt said. “ ‘This is for those seniors that have been here since Day 1 and we kind of came into this thing together.’ “