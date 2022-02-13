After an entertaining regular season with area teams navigating new leagues across the board, the first year of the four-classification TSSAA basketball setup begins the real test this week.
Postseason arrives with the beginning of the District 1-4A tournament, which will be played at the home gym of the highest-seeded team in each of the 10 boys and girls matchups.
The 1-3A tournament begins Friday and will be played at Volunteer. The 1-2A tournament starts Tuesday and then moves to Daniel Boone on Thursday. And the 1-1A event will take place at Happy Valley, beginning Friday.
Here’s a look at who is favored in each tournament, and the unique thing is eight different schools are represented in the favorite role for the eight tournaments.
BOYS 1-4A
Dobyns-Bennett asserted itself as a strong favorite thanks in part to a late-season mercy-rule blowout of Science Hill.
Whether Science Hill can turn that loss around like the Los Angeles Lakers did to the Boston Celtics in the 1985 NBA Finals remains to be seen.
But for teams like the Hilltoppers, it’s the beauty of the postseason — a second chance.
1-3A
Volunteer is the frontrunner, especially on its home floor.
But this, along with the 1-4A girls event, should be one of the most tightly contested tournaments. Sullivan East, Elizabethton and Unicoi County all appear to have teams capable of walking away with the title.
1-2A
Chasing Chuckey-Doak has been the theme this season for Johnson County, and the Longhorns get another shot at knocking off the top team.
Six total points separated those teams in two games this season.
1-1A
Recency bias would say North Greene is the favorite as the Huskies beat Hampton last week.
However, that was by only four points, in overtime, and on the Huskies’ home court. So the Bulldogs get the nod as favorite. Barring a big upset, these teams will get to decide the issue in the finals.
GIRLS 1-4A
Part of the reason this tournament is expected to be so tight is because there was no dominant team in the regular season.
Another reason is none of these teams have been explosive offensively. Lower scores generally mean closer games.
David Crockett was the most consistent team and earned the role of favorite. But Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have almost equal footing.
1-3A
With 10 straight wins, Sullivan East is the league’s hottest team and the favorite.
But Elizabethton is right in step and perhaps even worthy of a co-favorite role. On its home floor, Volunteer is the biggest obstacle to an Elizabethton-East final.
1-2A
Because of its history, tradition and two wins over Happy Valley, it’s South Greene in the role of a strong favorite.
The Lady Warriors are the biggest threat to the Rebels.
1-1A
When it mattered most in the regular season, North Greene took care of Unaka. So the Lady Huskies are the clear-cut favorite.
However, the Lady Rangers have enjoyed a good year and could finally solve the North Greene puzzle in the postseason.