KINGSPORT — In the last five decades, many standout players have pulled the maroon-and-gray jerseys over their shoulder pads to play football at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The All-Half Century team at D-B, selected by a panel earlier this year, was loaded with star athletes. D-B fans might like to wonder what it would have been like to have all 11 of these players on the same team.
Three coaches led the Indians from 1972-2017, and each of them — Fred Walton, Ted Wilson and Graham Clark — left their stamp on the program. Current head coach Joey Christian is coming off a 10-win season and a Class 6A state quarterfinal appearance.
ELEVEN STANDING TALL
AARON FERGUSON
After leaving Kingsport to become a standout college football player at Marshall, Ferguson found a home in West Virginia.
ANDREW FOERSTER
Living in Kingsport with his wife and three kids, Foerster is the operations director for JTH Industrial.
MALIK FOREMAN
The Indians had a special talent in Foreman, who these days works as a sports business development manager in Chattanooga.
TEDDY GAINES
These days Gaines is paying back to the place that started his track toward the NFL. He is an assistant football coach for the Indians.
ADONIS JOHNSON
It was evident before he became a standout that Johnson would be something special. Clark said Johnson had one attribute that made him special: balance.
DANIEL KILGORE
Back home in Kingsport, Kilgore is a free agent waiting to see if he gets a call for a 10th NFL season. He said D-B provided a strong starting point for his gridiron success.
SEAN SEABOLT
A resident of Charlotte and a die-hard Carolina Panthers’ fan, Seabolt works for Wells Fargo Advisors.
CHRIS SENSABAUGH
Living in Kingsport, Sensabaugh said he is just trying to make it through. He said the Indians’ home games were at the top of his best-memories list.
COTY SENSABAUGH
When a player is good enough to reach the NFL, an inner drive toward success is part of the equation.
PRESTON SENSABAUGH
Sensabaugh died in 2014, but had a big impact on his high school teammates.
LAMON WILLIAMS
Kilgore played two seasons with Williams, who left a lasting impression.