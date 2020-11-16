Dobyns-Bennett didn’t get to play its football postseason contest Friday, but three days later the TSSAA moved the Indians ahead into the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
The decision means the Indians will travel Friday to take on perennial powerhouse Maryville. Kickoff for the contest is set for 7 p.m.
The Indians and McMinn County did not play their scheduled second-round game Friday night because of COVID-19 concerns within the Cherokees’ program. McMinn made the three-plus-hour trip to Kingsport, but the game did not take place.
As it turned out, one player from McMinn County was at the epicenter of the situation. When enough information had been gathered that appeared to create an avenue for the game to played, the TSSAA tried to rescheduled it for Tuesday.
The TSSAA told McMinn County school officials it needed to receive contact-tracing information by Monday in order for the game to be played Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, we did not receive the needed verification from the McMinn County Health Department,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress stated in a letter to both schools. “We therefore have no alternative but to call off the game and advance Dobyns-Bennett High School in the playoffs.”
The TSSAA’s decision was expected Monday morning, but it didn’t come until the evening, making a long day for D-B head coach Joey Christian and his team.
“I had no feeling one way or the other, even right until practice time,” Christian said Monday night. “We practiced today preparing for McMinn County. But it’s good to know now what we are doing.”
Christian said he did not like the fact the game had been canceled.
“That’s a decision (the TSSAA) made,” Christian said. “I’m a coach. I want it to be settled on the field.”
Dobyns-Bennett athletic director Frankie DeBusk said, “The unfortunate part of all this is that the other team’s season just came to an abrupt end because of this awful pandemic we’re all trying our best to navigate. I hate it for their community and most importantly, their student-athletes.”
Because of the timing of the announcement — which came after D-B’s practice was over — Christian had to inform his players via a group-text app.
After spending time continuing to prepare for McMinn County, Christian and his team will have a short week to prepare for Maryville.
“We played Alcoa on a Thursday,” said Christian, whose team lost 20-7 to the Class 3A powerhouse. “We worked off a short week then. It would be about the same as that game.”
But as good as Alcoa was, Marvyille defeated the Tornadoes in a close game earlier this season. Christian said his team’s preparation for Maryville will have to be legendary.
“It has to be the best week of preparation we’ve ever had in D-B football, if we want to get a victory,” he said. “It will take a tremendous amount of attention to detail. We’ve got to have an unbelievable week.
“Maryville has an extremely talented quarterback, and the offensive line has gotten better throughout the year. Their whole defense is good and they have two safeties who are so talented.”
Dobyns-Bennett is 10-2 on the season while Maryville, a 17-time state champion, is 12-0. The Rebels are 4-0 all-time in the playoffs against the Indians, including last year’s 45-10 outcome in the quarterfinals.