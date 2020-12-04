Being defending champion and carrying a 29-game winning streak, it is understandable for Elizabethton to be favored in Saturday’s state-title game.

But Cyclones’ head football coach Shawn Witten said this could be his team’s biggest challenge.

“This may be the granddaddy of them all,” Witten said. “But that’s the way it should be for a state championship. Haywood has been in the semifinals for four straight years. We’re really impressed with what we’ve seen on film. They are very tough and have a lot of tenacious players.”

Kickoff for the BlueCross Bowl Class 4A contest is scheduled for noon (EST) at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville. The game will be televised on Tri-Cities CW.

The Cyclones are 14-0, which includes one COVID-19 win. The Tomcats are 10-3, which includes four COVID victories. Haywood also received a first-round bye in the playoffs because Memphis schools didn’t play this season.

Haywood coach Chris Smith said he sees the Cyclones as a team with threats.

“They have players who can make big plays,” Smith said. “They are physical and able to stop the run with great run stoppers in the box.

“They have an impressive football team. What they’ve done doesn’t happen by chance. It happens by hard work. It will definitely be a tough test for sure.”

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Elizabethton won the Region 1-4A title before earning two blowout playoff wins. In the quarterfinals, the Cyclones battled past Greeneville with a 24-20 decision.

The Cyclones earned their title berth with a 56-21 semifinal win over Nolensville.

“We were fortunate to make the long trip to Nolensville and get the win,” Witten said. “It is a privilege to be here. We were blessed on our end of the state to start the season on time, and we’ve been fortunate to play 13 of 14 games.”

Haywood, the Region 1-7A champion, beat Dyersburg in the second round before holding off Ripley, 17-3, in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals the Tomcats defeated Lexington, 17-14.

MATCHUP OVERVIEW

The Cyclones would love to control the game at the line of scrimmage on offense. If they can get consistent yardage on the ground, it will open things up for potential big plays against Haywood’s secondary.

If Elizabethton is ineffective running the ball, as it was against Greeneville at times, Haywood might make it tough on the Cyclones to move the football in chunks.

When it has the ball, Haywood likely won’t be constrained by a conservative approach — even though it has a big offensive line.

“They have really good size, really good feet and they move well,” Witten said. “It’s a very good offensive line that can get out in front of the running back on a lot of plays. They are very physical as well.”

Look for the Tomcats to take some shots down the field as they averaged 22 yards per completion against Lexington.

“In the course of four or five plays, they will run a couple, take a shot, and run plays to get in space with speed sweeps, reverses or quick passes to a receiver,” Witten said.

If Haywood hits on some big plays, through the air or on the ground, this figures to be a four-quarter battle.

WHAT HAYWOOD BRINGS

Witten said the Tomcats do a lot of things well.

“They run the ball really well and their quarterback is really savvy,” Witten said. “They have guys who can score at any time. They’ve played in big games and their coach has coached in big games.”

Haywood’s quarterback is Kyilan Newbern. He hit on 9 of 19 passes for 197 yards in the win over Lexington. For the season, he has thrown for 1,336 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.

Newbern said he expects the game to be a battle.

“We’ve both made it this far,” Newbern said during a TSSAA web meeting Tuesday. “There has to be something good about these teams. The only thing I can say is they have good players, we have good players, and we will see who makes the plays.”

Newbern was an all-region performer at defensive back in 2019, but switched over to quarterback this season.

Jadian Stewart is the leading receiver with 482 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith said Stewart is one of the best keep secrets in the state.

Marquis Mays is another receiving threat along with Jabori Carter.

Ja’kylon Taylor is the leading rusher with 603 yards and seven scores. Atlex Evans has scored five touchdowns.

WHAT ELIZABETHTON BRINGS

The Cyclones are led by Mr. Football finalists Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes.

Rollins is a junior quarterback who has thrown for 2,214 yards with 29 touchdowns on the season. He has also rushed for 927 yards with 21 scores.

Hughes is a senior receiver, who also plays running back. He has 1,252 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 472 yards and six scores.

Another receiving threat is Jake Roberts, who has 516 yards and six scores on the season.

Nate Stephens (899 yards, 15 scores) and Cade Russell (522 yards with three touchdowns) are also in the mix.

Leading the way defensively is linebacker Deuce Morton, who has 119 tackles with eight of them for loss. Linebacker Blake Stewart has 90 tackles on the season.

Russell and Hughes, at defensive back, have six and five interceptions, respectively. Roberts has three.

Place-kicker Sean Smithdeal has made 79 of 82 extra point attempts while also going 4 for 6 on field goals.