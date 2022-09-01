Over the last five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville.
That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
And with the Greene Devils ranked No. 1 again this year, the matchup will once again command a share of the state’s attention. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Burley Stadium in Greeneville.
“This game is what high school football is all about,” Cyclones coach Shawn Witten said. “It’s why you do the work. This game brings the best out of both teams. They’ve made us better and we’ve made them better.”
Other games on this week’s schedule include Morristown East at Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett at Morristown West and Cherokee at Daniel Boone.
Elizabethton (0-1) at Greeneville (2-0)
Elizabethton hasn’t played since a season-opening 17-7 loss to Science Hill.
“We didn’t finish the game well,” Witten said. “We need to get back to focusing on us, and doing the things we need to do to get better. It doesn’t get any easier. We just have to get better.”
Greeneville is rolling at 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins.
“They have big-play ability on the outside,” Witten said. “And they have a competitor at quarterback in (Brady) Quillen. They are sound in what they do, and don’t make a ton of mistakes.”
Quillen is 16 of 17 on the season for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Damien Short is the leading rusher (117 yards) while Adjatay Dabbs has five catches for 131 yards and two scores.
Witten said he will make a change at the quarterback position this week, but didn’t announce a starter. Jeriah Griffin started against the Hilltoppers.
“We’ll go in a different direction, and wait and see what we’ve got,” Witten said.
Regardless of who is behind center, Witten said the line play must improve.
“We have to be better on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” he said. “The offensive line and defensive line weren’t good enough (against Science Hill). We didn’t win the run game or stop the run.”
Witten said he expects senior running back and defensive back Cade Russell to return to action against the Greene Devils. Russell was knocked out of the Science Hill game in the second quarter when he took a hit while trying to make a fair catch on a punt.
“He’s day to day, but he has bounced back pretty well,” Witten said. “It’s always good when you have a kid like that who brings toughness to the football field.”
Morristown East (1-1) at Dobyns-Bennett (2-0)
The Hurricanes scored 34 points last week, but will face an Indians defense that has posted two shutouts out of the gates.
David Crockett (2-0) at Morristown West (2-0)
The Pioneers ended a long losing streak against the Trojans with last year’s 15-10 decision, and this is once again the Region 1-5A opener.
Both squads have looked solid out of the gates with the Pioneers outscoring their opponents 84-38 and West holding a 51-20 edge.
Cherokee (0-2) at Daniel Boone (2-0)
The Trailblazers will be heavily favored in a game that will be played Saturday at noon as Boone waits for the lights to be installed at Hale Stadium.
While the Chiefs have given up 75 total points this season, Boone’s defense will be shooting for a third straight shutout.
Sullivan East (1-1) at Grainger (1-1)
The Patriots have been an offensive surprise this season, but this is their first Region 1-4A test.
East earned its only win of 2021 against the Grizzlies.
South Greene (0-2) at Happy Valley (1-1)
Region 1-2A play begins for these teams, and the Rebels are looking for their first points of the season after losses against bigger schools Daniel Boone and Knoxville Catholic.
Madison County, N.C. (1-1) at Unicoi County (2-0)
The Patriots bounced back from a Week 1 pounding with a shutout win last week while the Blue Devils have been on a roll since this year’s first whistle.
These teams didn’t get to play last year because of a COVID forfeit by Madison County.
Hampton (2-0) at Avery County, N.C. (0-2)
The Bulldogs moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s Class 2A state poll while the Vikings are coming off a blowout loss.
Rockwood (1-1) at Cloudland (1-1)
COVID kept these teams at a distance last year, so the first-ever meeting has been pushed to 2022 in Roan Mountain.
Harlan, Ky. (2-0) at Unaka (1-1)
The Green Dragons are coming off a pair of tight wins, and it looks like another challenge for the Rangers.