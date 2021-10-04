SEVIERVILLE — Producing the best score among local players, Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton shot an ever-par 72 on Monday in the TSSAA’s Class AA state golf tournament at Sevierville Golf Club.
Having qualified for state play as an individual, Tipton sank four birdies on the day. He’s part of a seven-way tie for eighth place, six strokes behind leader Maddox Crowder of Macon County.
Currently 34th in the 64-player field, Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace takes a 4-over into Tuesday’s second and final round.
In team competition, Science Hill shot a 17-over-par 305, leaving the Hilltoppers fourth out of eight schools.
Brentwood holds the lead at 4-over, good for a five-shot margin over second-place Knox Halls. The ’Toppers are two strokes behind East Hamilton and a shot ahead of Dickson County.
Matthew Hogan topped Science Hill’s first-round effort with a 2-over 74. McKibben Teal’s 76 was followed by John Cheek’s 77 while Arnav Madhok came in with a 78. Jonathan Hambrick turned in an 85, which didn’t count toward the team’s total.
Along with seven other players, Hogan is tied for 19th place on the individual scoreboard.
The ladies are also playing in Sevierville, where Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox (3-over 73) will try to move up from sixth place on Tuesday.
Simcox, who drained an eagle on the par-5 third hole, is five shots behind the front-runner — Franklin’s Sophia Dipaolo (2-under 68).
For Dobyns-Bennett, McKenzie Hauk (18-over 88) owns a two-way share of 31st.
The girls’ field consists of 47 players.