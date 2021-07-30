Being a good defensive lineman boils down to two important things for Trenton Taylor.
“A lot of people might say strength or mobility are the most important, but for me honestly the No. 1 things for you to play anywhere on the defensive line are IQ and eyes,” the Elizabethton senior said Friday at the team’s football media day at Citizens Bank Stadium. “You’ve got to be able to read the play as much as the linebacker reads the play. You have to be able to tell where the offense is blocking and what they are trying to do to you, and fight against that.”
Taylor has been pretty good at mixing IQ and eyes over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle has had a scrimmage-level viewpoint during the Cyclones’ run to back-to-back Class 4A state championships. And his unit has become one of the key strengths for this year’s team.
“We feel sort of like a beacon for the team,” said Taylor, who will also play some snaps on the offensive side of the ball. “Some of those younger guys look up to us and say, 'hey those guys are dominant and they’ve done it before. Let’s perform like they do.'
“And we have the experience. We have subs who have already played varsity, and having that kind of rotation will be great for our team.”
PROGRAM CHANGER
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said Taylor makes a significant difference.
“Trenton is the type of guy who is a program changer,” Witten said. “He brings the toughness to the team. His work ethic and strength is impeccable. He has a bright future in football.”
Included on Taylor’s current short list for college football are Middle Tennessee State, ETSU, Austin Peay and App State.
“I’m trying to go to a nice program,” he said. “Anywhere they want me is going to be a blessing. You can’t be picky with stuff like that.”
STARTING EARLY
While most young kids tend to avoid things that might lead to rough-and-tumble contact, Taylor was already on the football field.
“I started football at like age four,” he said. “I’ve been playing since flag football. It has always run in my family.”
Taylor’s uncles played football for the Cyclones, Joseph Taylor and Vic DeLoach.
“My uncle Joseph wore No. 74, and that’s why I wear that number,” Taylor said.
Of course, football has taken more effort than the days of flag football, especially with such a successful program.
“It’s incredible the amount of work we put in,” Taylor said. “We’re here at 6 a.m., lifting three out of five days and then practice. On the other days we do other stuff and then practice. It’s constantly three to four hours on the field at the beginning of the day.”
DEALING WITH BACK TO BACK
Taylor said he doesn’t spend a lot of time looking in the rearview mirror, but realizes the accomplishments are there.
“We like to leave the past in the past, but obviously we’re still kind of rolling high from last season,” Taylor said. “We can use it as a way to fuel the younger guys who gotta step up into all of the roles of the people who graduated.”
To achieve similar success, Taylor said it’s all about teamwork.
“We have to mesh together well, have the younger guys do their jobs, and everybody take care of themselves,” he said.
OUTSIDE OF FOOTBALL
Taylor said he likes to play basketball with his friends when he’s not on the football field.
He is also on the wrestling team, competing in the heavyweight class.
But for now, it’s about being a member of the Cyclones’ football program.
“It means everything,” he said. “It’s family. It’s brotherhood. I can look to the left and look to the right, and I know my guys got my back.”