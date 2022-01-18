ELIZABETHTON — A strong start to the second half propelled the Elizabethton boys basketball team to an Upper Lakes Conference win on Tuesday night over Unicoi County, 70-44.
The Cyclones (9-8, 2-1) started off the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Nate Stephens and kept raining in the long balls. Elizabethton was 4 of 8 in the period and that helped get it out to a 22-point advantage heading into the fourth.
“That’s something that we haven’t done so far this year,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We haven’t shot it particularly well and we’ve always thought we had good shooters. We felt like it was just going to come one game and it did here tonight.
“We shot it well, but we feel like we can shoot it better.”
Stephens led the Cyclones with 12 points while Bryson Rollins, Bryce VanHuss and Mason Ball each finished with 11. Just like in the girls game, Elizabethton had eight different players score.
Elizabethton was 6 of 18 from long range.
“Mason was different tonight than he has been,” Honeycutt said. “He came with a different energy and we saw some bursts of speed tonight that we haven’t seen before.”
Unicoi County (8-12, 0-2) had a tough time finding its footing after the halftime break and couldn’t find the rhythm it had in the first half.
Grant Hensley led the way for the Blue Devils with 15 points while Eli Johnson had 12.
Erwin big man Lucas Slagle finished with eight points, but his biggest highlight came with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter. Slagle snagged his 10th rebound of the evening, giving him 1,000 for his career on a missed free throw by Rollins.
The Cyclones were a perfect 13 of 13 from the line until the final stanza, finishing 16 of 18.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 62, Unicoi County 41
The Lady Cyclones (12-5, 3-0) jumped out to an early 15-0 lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s Upper Lakes Conference contest.
Lucas Andrews’ crew started out the game on fire, hitting 17 of its 28 field goals in the first half, which included eight 3-pointers.
“Our kids did come out hot and I thought we did a good job of getting teammates open looks,” Lady Cyclones coach Andrews said. “They did what they were supposed to and found the open girl. They were ready to fire and we’ve been shooting it well the last couple of days in practice.”
Unicoi County (7-14, 0-2), meanwhile, could not buy a bucket and scored its first points with under two minutes left in the first quarter.
The scoring sheet was balanced for the Lady Cyclones as all eight available players scored and Lina Lyon led the way with 14 points.
Olivia Holly finished with 11 while Katie Lee had 10.
The Lady Blue Devils were led by Allie Lingerfelt’s 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
The road for Elizabethton gets tougher in a hurry with a road trip to Tennessee High on Friday and a home Saturday game against red-hot Dobyns-Bennett.
“I don’t know if the good start in the conference is a good thing or a bad thing because it’s been all home games,” Andrews said. “We have to take care of the home court and make sure people don’t steal one from us here. Our kids have bought into that and have focused on not letting one slip here.”