NOLENSVILLE — The nearly 51/2-hour road trip to the middle of the state didn’t seem to bother the top-ranked Elizabethton football team in Friday night’s Class 4A semifinal against Nolensville.
The top-ranked and defending state champion Cyclones thoroughly dominated the game, blowing by the Knights 56-21.
Elizabethton ran its winning streak up to 29 games and will have a chance at a repeat state championship next weekend against Haywood at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.
“Our kids played with relentless effort today and we talk about mental toughness all the time,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said. “To take this trip on the road, and we knew this year we’d have to come on the road to the semis. It doesn’t get any better than this and this is ultimately the toughest challenge we’ve had.”
Parker Hughes — one of Elizabethton’s two Mr. Football finalists — had a standout game, rushing the ball 14 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 30 yards and a score.
Bryson Rollins — the other part of the dynamic duo — had his usual efficient night, going 8-for-10 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Also, he ran the ball seven times for 21 yards and two TDs.
The Cyclones (14-0) outgained Nolensville 475-239 and scored on every possession. Elizabethton was 4-for-7 on third-down conversions and even better on fourth down, going 3-for-3.
Hughes set the tone early with a 9-yard reception to the back of the end zone on the Cyclones’ opening possession on fourth-and-3.
After Cade Russell picked off a Ryder Galardi pass at the 1, the Cyclones took the momentum for good.
Hughes burst through the middle of the Nolensville line, breaking four tackles and taking it 85 yards all the way to put Elizabethton up three scores before Nolensville even got a sniff off the red zone.
“The whole first half was just tremendous,” Witten said. “The ability to score when the ball is on the 1-yard line.”
Nolensville quickly countered with a 10-play drive capped by a Galardi 26-yard tunnel screen pass to Parker Price that went for a score. Even though he was small in stature, Price was a huge weapon Friday night, piling up nine catches for 102 yards.
Knights quarterback Galardi finished his evening 14-for-23 with 186 yards.
Even though Nolensville had closed the gap, it left Elizabethton with 2:28 left in the half and that was plenty of time for Rollins to go to work.
Rollins connected with Jake Roberts on an out route that Roberts took 65 yards to the house and gave Elizabethton a comfortable cushion (28-7) going into the break.
Roberts ended his night with four catches and 111 yards.
Nate Stephens got in on the action late for the Cyclones, racking up seven carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
For Witten’s bunch, the pressure has mounted every week to play at a certain level. On Friday, the Cyclones showed what they can do when firing on all cylinders.
“We’ve been saying it all along that we hadn’t seen our best football yet,” Witten said. “We’ve had halves and quarters, but strictly dominating the whole game, that’s what we did tonight.”