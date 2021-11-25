Elizabethton beat Greeneville in a great win that will be remembered for ... well, it depends.
“Last week doesn’t matter if we don’t take care of business this week,” said Cyclones coach Shawn Witten, whose team will host Upperman in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 4A state football playoffs Friday at Citizens Bank Stadium. “With the way they have approached this game, I think our guys understand that.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Elizabethton is the two-time defending state champion, coming in with a record of 11-1 and a 10-game winning streak. The Cyclones have won 41 of their last 42 games. Upperman has a mark of 12-1 with a nine-game winning streak.
It’s the first-ever meeting between these schools, which are 223 miles apart. This is Upperman’s first season in Class 4A football.
WHAT UPPERMAN DOES
The Bees don’t fly, at least not often. They do, however, like to run.
Over the last three games, Upperman has totaled just 24 pass attempts while running the ball 132 times. That’s an 85-15 run-pass ratio.
In the quarterfinal win over Red Bank, the Bees used 62 ground attempts to gain 425 yards.
“They just run it a lot,” Witten said. “Red Bank never really stopped them running the ball in the quarterfinals.”
The Cyclones have done well against the run this season, most recently in controlling one of the state’s best backs in the quarterfinal win over Greeneville.
“Playing teams like Greeneville, Anderson County, Rhea County and Daniel Boone plays to our advantage in getting ready for a team that tries to run it a lot,” Witten said.
Sophomore Jaxon Rollins is the Bees’ leading rusher with 1,114 yards on the season. He has also scored 25 total touchdowns.
Also piling up numbers out of the backfield have been junior running back Terrance Dedmon and senior quarterback Ty Dutchess. Dedmon has 979 yards with five scores while Dutchess has rushed for 818 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Dutchess has thrown for 1,057 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Dutchess suffered an early game injury in the 42-28 quarterfinal win over Red Bank and did not return. Sophomore Jonathon Rushing took over and led his team to the win.
Daniel Metzger is the leading receiver with 523 yards and six scores on the season.
Witten said the Bees’ offensive line is good and very long.
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
Upperman relies on speed and athleticism to make plays.
“They are a very tough team,” Witten said. “They play rough and physical. You can tell they play with a chip on their shoulder.”
Jyron McClellan (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) leads the way with 91 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 10 sacks. Rollins has 87 tackles with 8.5 for loss.
The Bees have allowed 14 points or fewer in every game except two. They surrendered 19 against Fayetteville and 28 versus Red Bank.
By comparison, the Cyclones have allowed 15 points or fewer in every game except two. They gave up 42 to Greeneville in the first meeting, but held the Greene Devils to seven in the quarterfinal rematch. Rhea County scored 21 against Elizabethton.
BEING AT HOME
Elizabethton has experienced both sides of the semifinal matchup, playing at home in 2019 and traveling in 2020.
Witten said he likes the former.
“For us it couldn’t have worked out better,” he said. “It feels like we’ve traveled so much this year. It feels good to be at home. It’s a huge advantage to be at home at this time of year.”
And the Cyclones have tons of late-postseason experience.
“We’ve played in a lot of big games,” Witten said. “We’ve played in a lot of situations where there has been a lot of pressure.
“And a lot of guys have gotten better through this year. Nate Stephens, Dalton Mitchell, Mason Ball and Eli Williams are some of the guys who have played their best ball over the last couple of weeks.”
Elizabethton has made strides on the offensive line while the defensive line is finding its groove.
“Our offensive line has really grown and become a good little group,” Witten said. “The defensive line we knew was the strength coming in. It was a matter of settling down and having confidence in the group behind you and trusting your teammates.”
THE WEATHER
It’s expected to be very cold Friday night with a high of 40 combined with windy conditions. There's even a slight chance of snow flurries.
But Witten said the nature of the game will help.
“It’s adrenaline at this time of year,” Witten said. “I think tough teams thrive in these situations and environment.”
ELIZABETHTON BY THE NUMBERS
Rollins leads the way with 1,519 yards passing and 1,315 rushing. He has thrown for 21 scores and rushed for 19 more.
Cade Russell has 912 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns. Receiver Jake Roberts has 911 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns. Roberts has 20 total scores.
Despite missing three games with injury, Blake Stewart leads the Cyclones with 65 tackles. Trenton Taylor has 64 tackles with seven for loss while Drew Turner leads the Cyclones with eight tackles for loss.