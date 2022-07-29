In some ways, this will be the biggest-ever football challenge for Elizabethton’s seniors.
But Nate Stephens and Dylan McDuffie both said the group is ready.
“When you get into the spotlight, you have to make the most of your moment,” Stephens said. “You do what you have been coached to do. We’re all really excited to play this year. I don’t feel like there is any added pressure. We just feel the need to keep working and keep doing what we need to do to win games.”
Elizabethton is coming off a third straight season of state excellence. The Cyclones won the Class 4A state title in 2019 and 2020 before finishing runner-up — in a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Tullahoma — last season.
McDuffie, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound right guard, said the Cyclones can believe in continued success because of effort.
“We put in hard work, year round,” McDuffie said. “We really don’t get much off time. It’s two weeks off and then back to putting in work.
“And I think this year’s group has really come together, more than ever this year. Most of us are really good friends, and we have team chemistry.”
Stephens is listed on the roster as an athlete, which matches his skillset. The 5-9, 170-pounder will see touches as a running back and wide receiver while also playing a key role in the defensive secondary.
“Wherever I need to go, that’s where I will be playing,” Stephens said. “I just like being on the field, being able to play, and making plays. I don’t care what position I’m playing.”
McDuffie plays only offense, and he’s an integral part of the place where Elizabethton football has buttered its bread through the years.
“We have good teammates,” McDuffie said. “Coach (Devin) Whitehead, he preaches we need to stay together and eat together. We do that all the time, about once a week.”
Both players said they understand Elizabethton remains with a target on its back because of the long-running success.
“I feel like it’s a motivation to push harder,” Stephens said. “Teams key in on us, but that motivates us to work hard and do what we have to do to win.”
McDuffie and Stephens excel in the classroom, and said they are keeping their options open for the possibility of playing football in college. Stephens also plays basketball and runs track for the Cyclones.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
