BLUFF CITY — In a nearly flawless first half Friday night, Elizabethton’s football team scored on all six of its possessions before halftime in a 49-0 Region 1-4A romp over Sullivan East at Alumni Field.
The Cyclones (5-1, 2-1) produced 339 yards of total offense over the first two quarters and averaged more than 14 yards per play. They led 42-0 at halftime, and the second half was played with a running clock.
“We came out with a lot of energy and executed,” said Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten. “We didn’t let the circumstances dictate how we played. We were efficient in all three phases of the game.
“We needed this type of a game,” he added. “It allowed us to play a lot of kids and that builds your program and builds character. Tonight we were solid all the way around.”
The Cyclones needed just a minute to set the tone for the game. Cade Russell capped a four-play, 61-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put Elizabethton on top 7-0.
On its second possession, Elizabethton went 66 yards in seven plays with Nate Stephens scoring on a 3-yard jaunt. The next drive went 54 yards on just four plays, Russell hitting paydirt from 2 yards out.
With nine seconds left in the first quarter, JC Andes recovered a Sullivan East fumble. That led to Jake Roberts’ 45-yard TD run and a 28-0 Cyclones lead entering the second quarter.
Stephens added a 44-yard TD run and Kaleb Holzer dashed 30 yards for a score to put Elizabethton up 42-0 at the half.
Holzer had five carries for 71 yards in the first half. Russell added 53 yards on seven carries and Stephens 65 yards on just three rushes.
“I always love getting the ball and helping the team,” Stephens said. “I felt confident tonight.”
The Cyclones’ bench took over in the second half and produced the final score of the night when Dalton Mitchell hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from Gib Maupin.
Sean Smithdeal finished 6-for-6 on extra points for Elizabethton. Caleb Campbell booted through the PAT after the final score.
Quarterback Drake Fisher provided a bright spot for the Patriots (1-6, 1-2) by completing 14 of 29 passes for 153 yards.
“The kids came out and fought tooth and nail,” said East coach J.C. Simmons. “There are just some things we have to get better at. I wish we could have punched a couple of scores in, but the kids showed a lot of heart and effort.”
UP NEXT
Elizabethton hosts Rhea County next week with Sullivan East traveling to Union County.