After two state championships and a runner-up finish in three seasons, Elizabethton is shooting for another impressive encore.
“You try to make a lot of things similar,” said head coach Shawn Witten. “The standard, the expectations, the formula, I don’t think those things are going to change. But each team has to create its own identity, and it’s the next group’s time.
“We have guys who have won a lot of football games and played in tough environments. Some of them have been role players, but now it’s time for them to become impact players.”
Elizabethton has gone 42-2 over the last three seasons, winning Class 4A state titles in 2019 and 2020.
THE QUARTERBACK
It’s a tough call for Witten after plugging Bryson Rollins into the starting position for three years.
“It may be a committee, or it may be one person,” Witten said.
Senior Dalton Mitchell, junior Gib Maupin, sophomore Jeriah Griffin and freshman Rhett Slagle are all in the mix.
“Dalton has game experience at quarterback, Gib does a great job of running the system, Jeriah does a little bit of everything, and Rhett has done a great job,” Witten said. “They all came up through the system. It will be whoever gives us the best chance to win.”
OTHER SKILL SPOTS
Witten said he will lean on senior Cade Russell to lead the backfield.
“He will be the workhorse,” Witten said.
Senior Nate Stephens will see action carrying the ball along with Zeth Mullins and Kaleb Holzer.
At the receiver positions, Stephens and senior Teddy Orton will lead the way.
“They are both track guys with speed,” Witten said.
Mitchell will work at receiver if he isn’t behind center.
“Every down he brings a toughness you can’t coach,” Witten said. “He wants to be on the field at all times.”
Griffin, Eli Blevins, Cam Baker and Luke Whaley are also in the receiver rotation.
THE LINES
On offense, Witten said he will rely on seniors Caiden Draine and Seth Campbell at tackle positions with Josh Hayes and senior Dylan McDuffie working at guard spots. The center is Sam Bowers.
Also in the mix are Wyatt Pitsenbarger, Kyron Smalls, Jacob Whitaker and Andrew White.
“We feel like we have the pieces,” Witten said. “We are big, strong and wide.”
On defense, the Cyclones have a large rotation, led by three-year starter Brad Cannon.
Joining him are Eli Guess, Landon Hughes, Andrew Blevins, Markel Chappell, Mason Ball, JC Andes and Xavier Smalls.
“When we’ve been our best, we’ve rotated bodies in there,” Witten said.
LINEBACKERS
Senior Eli Williams is the centerpiece at his middle linebacker spot.
He’s flanked by Ball, Wesley Shankles, Mullins and Cam Baker.
“We have solid pieces at linebacker,” Witten said. “We hope the defense is ahead of the game early in the season.”
SECONDARY
Stephens and Orton provide speed to cover opposing receivers.
Whaley is also in the corner mix along with Bryson Rowland.
Mitchell leads the way from his safety position with Russell also a threat. Griffin, Slagle, Zach Wallin and Jesse Whitehead are in the mix.
KICKING
Senior Sean Smithdeal will take care of extra points and short field goals with Mason Williams handling longer field goals and kickoffs.
Williams and Griffin will handle the punting chores.
