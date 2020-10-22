KINGSPORT — Somebody better get to work if there’s a challenger in Tennessee which plans to halt the Elizabethton football juggernaut. Clearly, the Cyclones are polishing their act for a run at back-to-back state championships.
Elizabethton turned in its usual methodical effort Thursday night in its final visit to Death Valley, cruising to a 42-14 victory over conference rival Sullivan South, wrapping up the top slot for November’s Region 1-4A playoffs in the process.
The state’s top-ranked 4A team, the Cyclones (9-0, 5-0) have now won 24 straight outings and do not appear to be in any danger of losing anytime soon.
In the last two weeks, Elizabethton has led worthy challengers Greeneville and South (7-2, 3-2) by just a touchdown at intermission, before dominating the second half and pulling away to lopsided victories.
“It was just like last week,” said veteran Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten. “It’s about four quarters and we seem to get better as the game goes along. I loved the way we finished this football game.
“You know, we’re going to get everybody’s best effort, so we’ve got to make a few adjustments and keep our composure and keep playing. People may play with us for a quarter-and-a-half, but I’m not sure they can play with us for four quarters, and that’s what we’ve shown two weeks in a row.”
ROLLINS TAKES OVER
Elizabethton led just 14-7 at intermission after South dominated possession the first two quarters, running 32 plays to just 15 for the Cyclones.
The second half was a different story, however, with Cyclone quarterback Bryson Rollins using his feet to squash any upset ideas South may have had.
A 6-foot, 195-pound cool-headed junior, Rollins ran for touchdowns of 12, 3 and 9 yards to lift the Cyclones to a 35-7 edge with 5:10 left in the game.
Rollins also threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half — an 18-yard hookup with Parker Hughes and a 15-yard toss to a diving Braden Holly, in addition to running for 107 yards on the ground for the evening.
Hughes caught four passes covering 57 yards. Rollins finished 5 of 6 through the air for 72 yards.
“Bryson just keeps getting better, keeps getting better,” said Witten, who also got a late 91-yard TD run by Nate Stephens. “He’s a great player and great players win football games.”
SOUTH’S SCORES
The Rebels, playing with third-team quarterback Austin Riner due to sickness and injuries to teammates, received a pair of short touchdown runs from Elijah Jennings and Damien McClain.
“That’s a great team over there,” South coach Justin Hilton said. “They’re the No.1 team in the state for a reason.
“But I am proud of my guys. I thought we played pretty well in the first half and we definitely played hard. Elizabethton just had too much in the second half.”