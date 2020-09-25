ROGERSVILLE — Elizabethton looked the part of a well-oiled machine in beating Cherokee for the program’s 20th consecutive victory.
Junior quarterback Bryson Rollins threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more Friday night to lead the defend- ing Class 4A state champions to a 56-0 victory over the Chiefs. The Cyclones (5-0), ranked No. 1 in the AP state poll, scored on all eight of their possessions.
“Sometimes, it takes teams years to win 20 games,” Eliza- bethton coach Shawn Witten said. “We’ve just got great kids who have built a great culture. They come to work every day and don’t get complacent. They’ve really believed in the process the last few years.
“We had 11 seniors a year ago and 15 great seniors this year. They come level-headed and ready to play regardless of the opponent. They’re a mature bunch who knows what it takes to win and they’re mentally tough.”
It was the case with Rollins, who connected on 9 of 11 passes for 224 yards. He ran the ball another eight times for 57 yards. Rollins said the Cyclones have taken it to another level after a close call against Daniel Boone two weeks ago.
“We came out ready to play with a lot of energy,” Rollins said. “The Daniel Boone game woke us up. We came out there and thought we were going to whip them and we didn’t. We needed that game with the long bus ride down here.”
Wide receiver Parker Hughes was Rollins’ favorite target. He scored on a 38-yard pass play for the game’s first touchdown and a 41-yard play later in the first half. Hughes ended with four catches overall for 126 yards.
“That first one, Bryson threw a great ball. I just had to go up for it and touchdown,” Hughes said. “I think there’s always room for improvement, but for us to be 5-0 at this point, that’s all you can ask for.”
It was a dominating performance on both sides of the ball as Elizabethton racked up 393 yards of offense and the defense limited Cherokee to 49 yards and three first downs. The Chiefs had 25 rushing attempts for 41 yards and completed 1 of 8 passes for eight yards.
Senior linebacker Deuce Morton, who earned state championships in football and as an individual wrestler last season, talked about getting the shutout.
“We have this thing called ‘respect the zero,’” he said. “We try to go out there every time and have them get zero points on the scoreboard. We’re really excited as a defense when we can do that.”
Morton, who coincidentally wears the No. 20 jersey, also reflected on the significance of the winning streak.
“A lot of teams can’t do that in many years. For us to go out there and win 20 games in less than two seasons, that’s a great feeling,” Morton said. “This group of seniors have been through a lot and we’re family.”
Hayzen Hayes and Tyler Haun were the two leading rushers for Cherokee, which will celebrate both homecoming and Senior Night against Cocke County next week. Chiefs coach Jason Lawson saw multiple areas of improvement needed.
“We made some mistakes. We had some opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize on them,” Lawson said. “Everybody has to keep their heads up and move on. We have to put this in the rear-view mirror quickly as we have a big region game coming up.”
Even on the milestone night, Elizabethton had some firsts — including Jordan Killion scoring his first varsity touchdown on an 11-yard catch and run. LaDarian Avery rushed for a 3-yard touchdown as the Cyclones built a 42-0 halftime lead.
Backup quarterback Nick Vanover and receiver Dalton Mitchell connected on a 14-yard touchdown, the first varsity touchdown for both, in the fourth quarter. Kicker Sean Smithdeal went 8 for 8 on extra-point attempts.
Elizabethton will look to extend the win streak when it’s scheduled to host William Blount on Friday night.