Northeast Tennessee was represented well while having two teams win their way to Chattanooga for state championship football games.
After those Saturday contests our area was again represented well, this time by stand-up young men Bryson Rollins and Conor Jones.
Rollins, the Elizabethton quarterback, and Jones, Hampton’s signal caller, handled their respective losses with grace.
After the Cyclones took the hurtful end of a 21-14 double-overtime decision against Tullahoma, Rollins didn’t spend a lot of time lamenting his team falling short of a third straight Class 4A state title.
“Everybody gave it their best shot,” Rollins said. “And at the end of the day you have to thank your family and thank God you are here at this point. It would be nothing without God.
“Everything is not all about football. Life is more than football. This loss is good for later in life.”
It’s one thing to be thankful when things are going well. Rollins and his teammates enjoyed that road through back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2019 and 2020.
But when adversity strikes in the form of a season-ending loss — and for Rollins and his senior teammates, a career-ending setback in heartbreaking and final-play fashion — it brings faith into a different light.
Also, Rollins didn’t forget to mention other people who helped him post the second-highest career passing and rushing yardage total (10,220) in Northeast Tennessee history.
“Coach (Shawn) Witten is like a second father to me,” Rollins said. “My freshman year, Greeneville was tough. Coach Witten looked at me and said ‘you better be as good as Dorien Goddard.’ I accepted that as a challenge.”
Witten said Rollins has made his mark at Elizabethton, and not just as an athlete.
“He’s an even better person than he is a player,” Witten said. “He’s a role model for the kids back in Elizabethton who want to put on the orange and black some day. If those kids ever want to be somebody, they want to be Bryson Rollins.”
It was a different story for Jones in terms of the way the game went. Hampton opened the contest with a dominating brutal drive that was capped by a hard-charging touchdown rush by Jones. He then added a bulldog run for the 2-point conversion.
But from there to the finish, Hampton was outscored 55-6.
Despite the blowout loss, Jones found plenty of reasons to be thankful.
“I’m thankful for my team,” Jones said. “I’m thankful for the season we’ve had, and for God allowing us to play. This day and time with COVID and everything, you just don’t know whenever you will be able to play.
“I’m thankful for my guys and thankful we stayed healthy for the majority of the season. I wouldn’t want to go out with a better group of guys than this.”
Jones said football is about never giving in to adversity.
“You just keep fighting and never give up because that’s what life is all about,” Jones said. “There are things in life that will hit you down. But if you put your faith in the Lord and trust in the Lord and just keep fighting, then everything is going to work out for you.”
Northeast Tennessee football fans were fortunate to have teams like Elizabethton and Hampton to watch this season. People might not remember Saturday’s final scores fondly, but hopefully they won’t forget the impressive leadership of Rollins and Jones.