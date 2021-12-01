Once again, Bryson Rollins stands at the top of Northeast Tennessee.

The Elizabethton senior earned his second honor as the Johnson City Press/Times News Elite 11 player of the year Wednesday, matching the award he captured after his sophomore season.

Rollins will lead the two-time state defending champion Cyclones into Saturday’s Class 4A football title game in Chattanooga.

Joining Rollins at the top of the honor list was Hampton free safety Conor Jones, who was the pick as the defensive player of the year.

Rounding out the annual squad were Cloudland running back Seth Birchfield, Cloudland defensive end Maverick Simerly, David Crockett running back Brenden Reid, Elizabethton wide receiver Jake Roberts, Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond, Dobyns-Bennett linebacker Levi Evans, Unaka receiver Devin Ramsey, West Ridge lineman Fletcher Gibson, and Elizabethton lineman Trenton Taylor.

Coach of the year honors went to Hampton’s Michael Lunsford as he led the Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in a state championship game. Lunsford’s team will play Saturday in the title game.

Hampton entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 1-2A, but defeated Monterey at home before winning a pair of road games. Then in Friday’s semifinals, Lunsford guided Hampton to its 10th win — a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Trousdale County.

BRYSON ROLLINS

Rollins continued to rack up wins this season, moving his career record as a starting quarterback to 42-1.

This year he has passed for 1,645 yards with 22 touchdowns. He has also been a workhorse on the ground, carrying a career-high 213 times for 1,420 yards and 21 touchdowns. Also, Rollins has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game eight times this season.

He has helped the Cyclones to a record of 12-1, including a 13-7 state quarterfinal win over Greeneville to avenge their only loss of the season.

For his career, Rollins has totaled 9,951 yards for one of the top-10 performances in the history of Tennessee high school football.

SETH BIRCHFIELD

It was a shockingly good season for the Highlanders’ star.

Birchfield set Northeast Tennessee single-season records with 2,794 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns. His totals currently rank No. 11 and No. 6, respectively, in the nation this season.

He helped Cloudland to a record of 12-2 and a berth in the Class 1A state semifinals, where they came within nine points of reaching the state title game.

CONOR JONES

One of the area’s best two-way players, Jones has helped Hampton to a record of 10–2 heading into the title game.

Jones was one of the area’s top tacklers with 117 total stops on the season. He also was among area leaders with five interceptions and added six passes defended.

As a quarterback, Jones has racked up approximate totals of 850 yards passing with seven touchdowns while rushing for 900 yards and 20 scores.

MAVERICK SIMERLY

He was the area’s sack master. In fact, he was arguably the best in that category Northeast Tennessee has ever seen.

Simerly finished with 29 sacks, a total that currently ranks him tied for the No. 1 spot in the nation. He did it with consistency, coming up with multiple sacks in almost every game this season. Simerly also added 19 tackles for loss.

BRENDEN REID

Another two-way standout, Reid was a force while helping the Pioneers win seven games and reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

He rushed for 1,218 yards and 18 scores, passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 24 passes for 251 yards and another score.

From his safety position, he was one of the area’s best tacklers with 115, adding five for loss. He also picked off two passes and defended four.

JAKE ROBERTS

A true gamer, Roberts is putting the finishing touches on an exceptional season.

The bread and butter of Elizabethton’s passing attack this season, Roberts has 63 catches for 1,002 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown.

As a defensive back, Roberts has three interceptions and a fumble recovery. He has two punt returns for touchdowns and also scored on an interception return to give him 21 total scores.

JAXON DIAMOND

It was quite a season as Diamond was the area’s best passing quarterback, finishing the year with 2,603 yards through the air.

He totaled 23 touchdown tosses while helping Science Hill win the Region 1-6A championship. For his career, Diamond finished with 4,742 yards passing and became only the second player in school history with two 2,000-yard passing seasons — joining Matt Wilhjelm. Diamond’s 46 career passing touchdowns set a school record.

LEVI EVANS

The Indians stayed near the top of area teams this season thanks in part to Evans’ standout season.

He was in the top five of area tackle leaders during the regular season with 92. Evans added three tackles for loss, three sacks, and broke up four passes.

He also played an important role from his tight end position, totaling six overall touchdowns.

DEVIN RAMSEY

Another two-way sensation, Ramsey played a key role in the Rangers’ seven-win season and a Class 1A home playoff game.

He finished with 85 catches for 1,458 yards — which was only eight short of a top-10 finish all time in the state. His catch total was just two short of a top-10 all-time finish.

Ramsey’s 352-yard receiving effort against Harlan, Kentucky, was the second-best single-game total all time in the state. And his 18 catches ranks tied for third.

Also, Ramsey finished with 18 total touchdowns.

On defense he added 67 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and had an area-best 23 tackles for loss.

FLETCHER GIBSON

A beast of a lineman, Gibson helped West Ridge reach the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in the Wolves’ first season.

He was the blocking focal point for an offense that churned out 2,603 yards rushing on 493 attempts for an average of 5.3 per carry that kept the chains moving and the Wolves winning.

On defense, Gibson added six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

TRENTON TAYLOR

One of the area’s most dominant fixtures on the offensive and defensive lines, Taylor is a key part of the Cyclones’ run to a third straight appearance in the state title game.

Playing the whole spectrum of positions on the defensive line, Taylor has 71 tackles on the season, including a team-high nine for loss. He added three sacks, including one each in playoff wins over Greeneville and Upperman.