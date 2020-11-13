ELIZABETHTON — It’s getting harder by the week because of so many standout performances, but Parker Hughes elevated his game again.
Elizabethton’s standout senior receiver, a Mr. Football semifinalist along with teammate Bryson Rollins, scored on a 94-yard run and a 79-yard reception in the first half as the Cyclones raced out to a four-touchdown lead. Elizabethton went on to beat East Hamilton 35-7 in a Class 4A second- round football playoff game at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday night.
The defending state champion Cyclones improved to 12-0 on the season and earned their 27th consecutive win. They also earned another matchup with Greeneville, which pulled off a late 28-24 come-from-behind win over Anderson County.
Elizabethton, which beat Greeneville 44-10 earlier this season, will host the Greene Devils (9-3) next Friday in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals.
THE FIRST BIG BLOW
With the Cyclones leading 7-0, East Hamilton had first-and-goal at the 5-yard line after a 38-yard pass from Haynes Eller to Kaunyae Burgans. But on second down, the Hurricanes fumbled to set the stage for Hughes.
After a four-yard gain, Hughes got to the edge on second down. Once he had a step on the Hurricanes’ defense, it was lights out. The lightning-strike 94-yard run gave Elizabethton an early 14-0 lead.
“Just what the field position was, we had to get it out of there,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “It was just big for us.”
Backfield mate Cade Russell said, “With Parker, anything can happen.”
Hughes finished with 10 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his lone reception of 79 yards. It was the second week of using Hughes in the backfield.
“We were fortunate to find that last week,” Witten said. “Really it’s just whatever you need to do to win. That’s the mindset.”
THE FIRST STRIKE
A nifty and shifty 51-yard punt return from Jake Roberts set the team up with first-and-goal at the Hurricanes’ 8-yard line. Russell, taking over as the lead back with Nate Stephens missing the game because of COVID quarantine, scored on the next play for a 7-0 advantage.
Russell, a consistently improving sophomore, played a key role in the Cyclones’ win. He carried 27 times for 184 yards along with the touchdown.
“We got the news yesterday that Nate would be out,” Russell said. “I knew I had to step up and fill a role. I just can’t thank my linemen enough. It’s real easy running behind those guys. I expect everything from my lineman. They do a great job week in and week out.”
Witten said, “We got some great runs from Cade Russell.”
THE HAMMER BLOWS
Rollins added a 10-yard scoring run to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.
After the Hurricanes missed a field goal attempt, Rollins hit Hughes wide open behind the defense for what turned out to be the 79-yard touchdown. Rollins’ nice toss connected with Hughes in stride, and the Cyclones took a 28-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
Rollins finished with 81 yards passing and 59 rushing.
The Cyclones finished things off with a 25-yard touchdown run from Hughes in the fourth quarter. Elizabethton finished with 380 yards rushing.
DEFENSE STANDS OUT
Despite giving up some yardage to East Hamilton, the Cyclones were tough when it counted most — in the Red Zone.
“We had to prepare for so much defensively,” Witten said. “We did a great job. That was a really good football team, throwing the ball as good as we’ve seen. I thought our guys did a great job of making sure we didn’t give up the big play. We made it tough on them.”
East Hamilton managed only four yards rushing on 14 carries.
HURRICANE HAPPENINGS
East Hamilton finally got on the board with a 2-yard, fourth-down scoring run from quarterback Haynes Eller in the third quarter.
Haynes threw the ball all over the field, hitting on 30 of 52 attempts for 305 yards. Jeremiah Flemmons (12 catches for 57 yards) and Blaine Savage (9 catches for 77 yards) were his favorite targets. Chandler Foster had four catches for 85 yards.
East Hamilton’s season ended with a mark of 8-4.