ELIZABETHTON — Bryson Rollins celebrated his birthday Friday by having a big night on the football field.
The senior quarterback passed for one touchdown and rushed for four more to lead Elizabethton to a 47-14 win over Carter in the Region 1-4A football quarterfinals at Citizens Bank Stadium.
Rollins carried the ball 13 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 7 of 10 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Cade Russell also picked up big offensive yards for the Cyclones (9-1). The junior running back had 17 carries on 95 yards, while Nate Stephens finished with 57 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“Our guys came out today and they showed a lot of heart,” Rollins said. “That’s a good Knoxville football team right there and they played a lot of good competition. Just to be able to be out here and be able to push them around and to be able to do what we want is because of those guys up front. They come out here and work four days a week and I can’t be more grateful for them.”
DEFENSIVE
While the Elizabethton offense put up the points, the Cyclone defense kept the normally high-powered Carter offense in check for most of the night.
Quarterback Chandler Wilson led the offensive attack for the Green Hornets, completing 14 of 23 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.
The bad news for Wilson was he also threw three interceptions.
The most crucial of the picks came just before halftime.
With Carter trailing 13-0 and driving the ball inside the Elizabethton 10-yard line, the Cyclones’ Eli Williams intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Carter 5 with just 10 seconds left before intermission.
On the next play, Rollins connected with Jake Roberts for a 5-yard touchdown to put Elizabethton up 19-0.
“The interception was the difference in the game,” Cyclones coach Shawn Witten said. “It’s 13-0, we get the interception down there and it turns it into a three-score game. We get the ball after halftime and take it down and score. That was a huge play by Eli Williams.”
Rollins said his team’s defensive effort gave the Cyclones confidence on the offensive side of the ball.
“That really helps us out on offense. Just being able to get in there and doing whatever it takes. That’s what we said at the beginning of the week and that’s just what it’s all about,” Rollins said.
KEEP ROLLING
Elizabethton continued to rack up points in the second half, with a 47-yard touchdown run highlighting the Cyclones’ first drive of the third quarter.
Dalton Mitchell intercepted a pass in the second half and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown to put the Cyclones up 40-7 early in the final quarter.
Stephens rounded out the Cyclone scoring with a 16-yard TD run with 3:05 left in the game.