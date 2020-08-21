ELIZABETHTON — Striking with a thunderous combination blow from Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes, defending state champion Elizabethton was off and running in 2020.
In a game where nearly all of the action came in the first half, the Cyclones scored with seven seconds left before the break and rode the momentum to a 30-8 win in the high school football season opener Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
The game was played in front of a socially distanced and sparse crowd because of the pandemic, and the atmosphere was far from electric.
But the Cyclones’ one-two punch had plenty of juice. Rollins totaled 318 yards of offense while Hughes added 183 yards receiving and the duo combined for three passing scores.
It gave Elizabethton a three-game winning streak in the rivalry for the first time in 26 years. And it was the Cyclones’ 16th straight win after a perfect 15-0 run last year.
“It was really sloppy early,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “We couldn’t get any type of rhythm. Our defense really hung in there from the get-go. We knew we had a strong team and we could survive and prevail.”
THE HUGHES FACTOR
Hughes was spectacular. He caught eight balls and authored the three most dramatic plays of the game for Elizabethton. The first came early. He took a quick screen, beat the initial defense to the sideline, and raced for a 62-yard score to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
“Parker is unstoppable,” Witten said. “We knew they were going to double team him a little bit and (Science Hill cornerback Amare) Redd was going to follow him around. Parker and Bryson have really worked hard on the deep ball, but we had trouble getting Parker the ball in the first half. So we tried to throw it out there quick to him and let him run with it, because he’s so tough to tackle. Anytime we get a mismatch, we can look for him to make a big play.”
Hughes said Rollins made a good decision and Jordan Killion made a key block.
“Bryson read it perfectly and he saw the quick screen wasn’t open over there, so he dumped it to me,” Hughes said. “And Jordan Killion, shout out to him, he had an unbelievable block. And I just stretched it and took it all the way. It was amazing. I loved it.”
ROLLINS ROCKS
Picking up where he left off last year, Rollins was in control throughout the contest. He was 11 of 16 for 231 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also carried 16 times for 87 yards, showing patience and picking his spots to make big plays.
PUSHING FURTHER OUT
The Cyclones went ahead 9-0 when Science Hill’s punt snap went through the end zone late in the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, Nate Stephens took a pitch and rambled into the end zone from five yards out. Sean Smithdeal’s extra point made it 16-0.
FIGHTING BACK
The Hilltoppers made a bid to get back in business late in the second quarter. Jaxon Diamond hit Redd for a 33-yard score. Diamond’s conversion pass to Cole Torbett made it 16-8 with a little over a minute left before the break. And it looked like Science Hill was going to take a lion’s share of the momentum into the locker room.
But with 19 seconds left, Hughes caught another quick pass and found a path to the middle of the field. After a 40-yard gain, he was tackled at the 4-yard line with 10 seconds to go. On the next play, Hughes cut inside on a slant and wrapped up a Rollins bullet for a 23-8 lead and a big gut punch to the Hilltoppers.
DREARY SECOND HALF
Science Hill recovered an onside kick to start the second half, but its drive stalled deep in Elizabethton territory and the Hilltoppers turned it over on downs.
From there to the finish, there wasn’t a lot of excitement. The highlight was Hughes’ diving catch for a 39-yard gain near midfield. Rollins and Hughes finished off the scoring with a nicely thrown lob to the corner of the end zone late in the fourth quarter for a 17-yard score.
DIAMOND’S DEBUT
The Hilltoppers’ new quarterback connected on 20 of 36 attempts for 186 yards. He had a touchdown pass and was intercepted three times.
Cole Torbett had five catches for 40 yards while Redd (58 yards) and Kanady (27 yards) each caught four passes. Caleb Mazoff had nine carries for 54 yards.
“We lost one of the best long snappers around when Kellen (Hensley) hurt his ankle,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said, who noted that the punt snap out of the end zone occurred right after Hensley’s injury. “And we had to move our left tackle to center. That hurt us and the early turnovers hurt us. And our youth showed up at times.”